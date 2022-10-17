Ryder, the Carriage Horse Who Collapsed in NYC This Summer, Has Died

“Ryder's death is yet another tragic reminder that horse carriages do not belong on the streets of NYC and was wholly avoidable had NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams respected the wishes of 71 percent of New Yorkers to pass a ban on horse carriages,” Allie Taylor, the president of local group Voters For Animal Rights, tells Green Matters in a statement.

“Ryder would be alive today had Adams given the bill a vote earlier this year,” she added.