Princess Kate Middleton Has This One ‘Superfood’ for Breakfast Everyday That Is Loaded With Nutrients

While the Princess of Wales relishes everything from pizzas to 'sticky toffee pudding,' this one breakfast dish is her go-to meal.

Ever since Kate Middleton became the Princess of Wales in September 2022, she has adapted herself to the royal stature. The “beautiful Kate” is loved not only for her fashion sense but also her immense passion for charitable causes, not to mention the “Kate Middleton Effect” that has inspired countless people. Her public appearances are glazed with trendsetting fashion combos. But what stands out even more than her wardrobe is the luster of her slender physique that she carries so well. The secret of her glow lies in what she feels about herself, and above it, what she eats daily. In an interview with Manchester Evening News, the royal author, Robert Jobson, revealed a wholesome breakfast the princess likes to have almost every morning.

Scrumptious breakfast dishes are placed on a table. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Emrah Tolu)

"Catherine is said to favor slow-burn energy oats for breakfast and both are light eaters at lunch, enjoying salads and fruits,” he said. Harper’s Bazaar magazine previously reported that the princess always eats a bowl of “slow-burn energy oats” or porridge before attending royal events or doing exercise. The oatmeal keeps her fuelled while she undertakes her favorite workouts like running, tennis, or CrossFit. According to Healthline, oatmeal contains a wealth of nutrition in the form of protein, soluble fiber, cholesterol-lowering chemicals, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

A bowl of oatmeal topped with strawberry slices. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Keegan Evans)

Besides this oatmeal, the princess usually has a green smoothie on her breakfast table. The antioxidant-rich drink usually contains “ale, spirulina, matcha, spinach, romaine and blueberries” according to the magazine. For lunch, she typically eats watermelon salad mixed with avocado, onion, cucumber, and feta cheese. During the 2016 royal tour in India, the princess reportedly loved many vegetarian dishes from the country’s cuisine. Chef Raghu Deora famously whipped up sizzling vegetable kebabs and Indian-style lentil curries for the princess and her husband Prince William. She also admitted herein that she loves spicy foods as well as Lebanese dishes like tabbouleh and gazpacho.

Indian lentil curry and rice (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Kunal Lakhotia)

In between meals, Kate likes to have healthy snacks. Typically, at this time of the day, she is nibbling fruits or vegetables. Alongside these, she reports having a penchant for olives, a remarkable cholesterol-lowering snack. Cleveland Clinic reports that a trove of monosaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, and fiber in olives helps lower bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol. As for dinner, the princess likes to go a bit hearty with carb-rich meals like roast chicken, pizzas, pasta, and cakes.

Lip-smacking pizzas in assorted flavors (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Narda Yescas)

Seeing her lissome figure, it might sound shocking that the 43-year-old princess has a sweet tooth too. "Given her model figure, her sweet tooth is a surprise to some and apparently she loves sticky toffee pudding for dessert,” Jobson told the news channel. After she puts them to bed, she spends time with the prince with glasses of gin and tonic. “Neither of them is a big drinker. William favors a pint of cider over beer and Catherine’s aperitif of choice is a gin and tonic," the expert added. Middleton's dietary choices not only highlight nutrient-dense dishes but also emphasize the need for practicing consistency when it comes to healthy eating.