Meghan Markle's Chef Reveals The 'Only Food' She Ate During Her Pregnancy: "It Was The Best..."

Call it the oddities of royal blood or some bizarre spiritual connection with Indian spices, many royal princesses have displayed cravings for Indian food during their pregnancy. When the Princess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was pregnant, she reportedly expressed her cravings for spicy Indian food, which her chefs cooked for her throughout this period. Recently, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, shared that she too had strong cravings for spicy Indian food during her pregnancy. In an exclusive interview with Hello! Magazine, chef Vikram Vij (@chefvikramvij) shared that the princess revealed her pregnancy cravings during a recent visit to his restaurant.

Pregnant woman in a white dress (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Leah Newhouse)

Vij, the owner and head chef at Vij's restaurant, has combed the South Indian city of Kerala to bring a wealth of Indian flavors and spices to his diners. He is no stranger to receiving celebrities at his restaurant, according to Dished. From Tom Cruise to John Legend and Harrison Ford, he has served modern Indian cuisine to many stars and royals, not to forget the special lamb popsicles he cooked for Prince Williams and Princess Kate when they visited Canada in 2011. This time, his guests included Markle. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex recently had a dinner date at his restaurant along with the musician Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato.

Assortment of Indian dishes (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Lucas Andrade)

The chef shared that the princess told him that during her pregnancies with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, she developed a strong fondness for spicy Indian food. "Meghan said that during her pregnancy, she had eaten only Indian food and I told her it was the best thing for her," he recalled. He said that they are “amazing, extremely beautiful, and very friendly.” On his Instagram page, Vij shared a photograph of the royal couple posing with him and his staff in the restaurant kitchen.

“When food brings people together, magic happens! We were honored to once again welcome Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Michael Bublé, and Luisana Lopilato for another unforgettable evening at Vij’s,” the restauranteur wrote in the post. He also reflected on the joys of dining together. “Sharing great conversation, incredible flavors, and the joy of coming together — this is what dining is all about!” he noted.

A plate of Naan and gravy served on a table. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Marvin Ozz)

This was not the first time the Duke and the Duchess dined at this restaurant. They dined here with pals Bublé and Lopilato in February 2024 as well. In an interview that year with PEOPLE, chef Vij recalled Markle telling him that she “loved spiced food” and she even asked for extra chili during her meal. At that time, he said, he put together "three or four appetizers” for the royal diners along with a host of main dishes “obviously with some Indian spices."

This time, the royal couple visited Vancouver for an appearance at the welcome reception of the 2025 Invictus Games on February 7. Amid the jam-packed BC Place Stadium with a crowd of thousands jeering in electric inspiration, the international adaptive sports event also witnessed performances from eminent artists including Chris Martin, Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado, and Roxane Bruneau. Looking gorgeous in the A.L.C. "Willow" sleeveless midi dress in chocolate plum, Princess Markle joined the stage with the prince and delivered an impromptu speech, per PEOPLE.

Markle and Harry have been regulars at the Invictus Games ever since Harry founded it in 2014. Markle made her first appearance at the event in 2017, which was also the couple's first public appearance together after a year of dating. This time, however, the visit became even more special as they dined at Vij’s restaurant, making memories. “A special night made even more meaningful as we celebrate the opening of the 2025 Invictus Games — a powerful tribute to resilience, courage, and the human spirit,” the chef wrote in the Instagram post.