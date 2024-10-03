Home > Big Impact > News Everyone Is in Love With 2 Peregrine Falcon Chicks, Who Hatched Atop Melbourne Skyscraper The arrival of the chicks is a positive step in the right direction in an attempt to reestablish Melbourne's peregrine falcon population. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 3 2024, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: guardianaustralia/TikTok

A proud mama and papa peregrine falcon are playing house atop a Melbourne building after hatching a pair of falcon chicks. The arrival of the chicks has captivated people around the world, as many are logging onto livestreams in order to watch the family of four. But, it's not the cute little chicks, or even the spectacular view, bringing so much attention to the birds. Instead it's the fact that the hatchlings are a reminder that Melbourne's peregrine falcons are making a comeback.

Article continues below advertisement

You can find out more about were to see the feathered babies, and learn more about the program working to build peregrine falcon populations back up, by reading below.

Source: Roy Tucker/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

A peregrine falcon hatched her babies on the ledge of a city highrise.

More than 1,000 people tuned in on Oct. 3, 2024 to watch as the pair of baby chicks hatched on the ledge of 367 Collins, a skyscraper in Melbourne's central business district (CBD). While this setup may seem like a childproofing nightmare for human parents, it's actually the perfect location for the falcons. The Guardian reports that falcons have viewed the sky-high ledge as prime child-rearing real estate for nearly 30 years, with generations of birds being born amidst the hustle and bustle of the Australian city.

But, it was the 2020 pandemic lockdowns that gave those birds a national spotlight, when cameras were added to the ledge so that people could follow along as the birds arrived to the popular spot to bring new life into the world. And the Oct. 3, 2024 arrival of two peregrine falcon chicks was an especially exciting one for those long-time viewers, since the 2023 falcons who arrived to the ledge never got a chance to see their babies.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, what The Guardian describes as territorial dispute prompted the mama falcon to abandon her eggs not long after they were laid. Without the necessary incubation, the eggs never managed to hatch in 2023. This is just one of the reasons why ensuring that Melbourne's peregrine Falcon populations rebound has been an especially important one for volunteers with the Victorian Peregrine Project.

This organization has worked in conjunction with Mirvac, the company that owns the building at 367 Collins, to set up the livestream and ensure that the falcons have everything they need to entice them to continue returning to their nest each year. That includes a small wooden tray that was originally placed on the ledge in 1992 by one of the leaders of the project.

Article continues below advertisement

@10newsfirst It’s a… falcon chick! The infamous peregrine falcons that occupy a high-rise perch in Melbourne’s CBD have welcomed a new chick to their Collins Street nest. One of the eggs laid in recent weeks hatched early this morning, the first for the season, as hundreds of their dedicated fans watched on via a 24-hour livestream. Several pairs of the birds of prey, which usually inhabit clifftops, have found a home at 367 Collins Street since the early 90’s and received viral fame in recent years for their skyscraper residence. #falcon #peregrinefalcon #melbourne #chick #baby #animals #birds #cute ♬ original sound - 10 News First Australia

Here's how to watch the Melbourne peregrine falcon livestream.

If you'd like to get a chance to see what all of the fuss is about, you can watch the livestream of the falcon nest by visiting the building's YouTube page.

Article continues below advertisement

Those who tune in will likely find plenty of company, since everyone is over moon about the arrival of the fuzzy chicks. TikToker @kateforsterauthor posted a video of the mama falcon and her babies, sharing how excited she was to see the successful hatch.

Article continues below advertisement

Her followers were quick to jump into the comments, sharing their own joy over the happy news. "Yes I love watching the falcons every year," @ladyinblonde wrote. "They’re so cute." Another follower shared that they've been tracking the falcons since 2020, writing, "This was my Covid lockdown [habit]."