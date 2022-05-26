Ahead of Fire Season, Australia Surpasses Several Rainfall Records

Although this time of year tends to bring arid conditions and bushfires to parts of Australia, it seems as though the land down under is experiencing just the opposite this year. In fact, Australia's rainfall record has been surpassed in many parts of the country, which has led to an inundation of floods in 2022.

Why is this the case? Many weather experts are pointing to how La Niña affects Australia, as it tends to bring wetter conditions to the land down under.