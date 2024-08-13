Home > Big Impact > News The FDA Has Issued a Recall For Palmer Candy — Read Before You Snack Don't satisfy your sweet tooth cravings without checking the recall list for your favorite candy. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 13 2024, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: palmercandy.com, pamercandyco/Instagram

Shoppers who have purchased sweets from the Palmer Candy Company should look at what they have stashed away in their cabinets after the company was part of a recall issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall covers a long list of candies sold in stores around the country.

Keep reading to find out whether your favorite treat is on the FDA's Palmer Candy recall list and to learn what you need to do to get a refund.

Palmer Candy Company is recalling its white confectionary candies.

The FDA has updated a candy recall to a Class I status — which is the highest recall alert level which is only used when the FDA believes that there is a "reasonable probability" that using the product could cause severe health risks and possibly even death — just three months after announcing a May 2024 recall of a laundry list of candies from Palmer Candy Company.

According to Mashable, the update arrived Aug. 6, 2024, adding a greater sense of urgency to the recall initiated after Palmer Candy said it was contacted by one of its suppliers and informed that the liquid coating used on certain products could be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella poisoning can be very serious in certain populations, including the immunocompromised, children, or the elderly. Symptoms can include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, and even death, according to the FDA. Because of these concerns and the possibility of serious reactions to salmonella exposure, all candies containing the liquid coating marketed as "White Coated Confectionary Items" are included on the recall list.

If you have purchased any of these products you should return to the store where you bought the goods to get a full refund. Anyone with additional questions or concerns can reach the Palmer Candy Company directly by calling 1-800-831-0828.

Here are the products on the Palmer Candy Company recall list:

Caramel swirl pretzels 4oz

Caramel swirl pretzels 6oz

Classic yogurt pretzels 28#

Cookies & cream yummy chow 14#

Enrobed pretzel rods 8oz

Favorite day bakery white fudge mini cookies 7oz

Frosted munchy medley bowl 15oz

Frosted patriot frosted pretzels 28#

Frosted pretzels 6oz

Munchy medley 15#

Munchy medley 4oz

Munchy medley 6oz

Munchy medley to go 4oz

Patriotic munchy medley bowl 15oz

Patriotic pretzels 14oz

Patriotic pretzels 6oz

Patriotic red, white & blue pretzel twists 14oz

Patriotic snack mix 13oz

Patriotic white fudge cookies 7oz

Peanut butter snack mix 12oz

Peanut butter snack mix to go 4.5oz

Snackin' with the crew! Mizzou munchy medley 7oz

Snackin' with the crew! Tiger treats 7oz

Star snacks chow down 25#

Strawberry yogurt coated pretzels 10oz

Sweet smiles yogurt covered pretzels 3.25oz

Vanilla yogurt covered pretzels 10oz

Yogurt pretzel 14#

Zebra fudge cookies 7oz

Palmer Candy recall stores list:

If you live in the following states and have purchased Palmer Candy at stores such as Dollar General, Target, Walmart or HyVee, be sure to check your products accordingly: Wyoming

Florida

California

Iowa

Alabama

Kansas

Missouri

Pennsylvania

Nebraska

Texas

Oregon

Virginia

Illinois

Wisconsin

North Dakota

South Dakota

South Carolina