The FDA Has Issued a Recall For Palmer Candy — Read Before You Snack
Don't satisfy your sweet tooth cravings without checking the recall list for your favorite candy.
Published Aug. 13 2024, 11:40 a.m. ET
Shoppers who have purchased sweets from the Palmer Candy Company should look at what they have stashed away in their cabinets after the company was part of a recall issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall covers a long list of candies sold in stores around the country.
Keep reading to find out whether your favorite treat is on the FDA's Palmer Candy recall list and to learn what you need to do to get a refund.
Palmer Candy Company is recalling its white confectionary candies.
The FDA has updated a candy recall to a Class I status — which is the highest recall alert level which is only used when the FDA believes that there is a "reasonable probability" that using the product could cause severe health risks and possibly even death — just three months after announcing a May 2024 recall of a laundry list of candies from Palmer Candy Company.
According to Mashable, the update arrived Aug. 6, 2024, adding a greater sense of urgency to the recall initiated after Palmer Candy said it was contacted by one of its suppliers and informed that the liquid coating used on certain products could be contaminated with salmonella.
Salmonella poisoning can be very serious in certain populations, including the immunocompromised, children, or the elderly. Symptoms can include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, and even death, according to the FDA. Because of these concerns and the possibility of serious reactions to salmonella exposure, all candies containing the liquid coating marketed as "White Coated Confectionary Items" are included on the recall list.
If you have purchased any of these products you should return to the store where you bought the goods to get a full refund. Anyone with additional questions or concerns can reach the Palmer Candy Company directly by calling 1-800-831-0828.
Here are the products on the Palmer Candy Company recall list:
- Caramel swirl pretzels 4oz
- Caramel swirl pretzels 6oz
- Classic yogurt pretzels 28#
- Cookies & cream yummy chow 14#
- Enrobed pretzel rods 8oz
- Favorite day bakery white fudge mini cookies 7oz
- Frosted munchy medley bowl 15oz
- Frosted patriot frosted pretzels 28#
- Frosted pretzels 6oz
- Munchy medley 15#
- Munchy medley 4oz
- Munchy medley 6oz
- Munchy medley to go 4oz
- Patriotic munchy medley bowl 15oz
- Patriotic pretzels 14oz
- Patriotic pretzels 6oz
- Patriotic red, white & blue pretzel twists 14oz
- Patriotic snack mix 13oz
- Patriotic white fudge cookies 7oz
- Peanut butter snack mix 12oz
- Peanut butter snack mix to go 4.5oz
- Snackin' with the crew! Mizzou munchy medley 7oz
- Snackin' with the crew! Tiger treats 7oz
- Star snacks chow down 25#
- Strawberry yogurt coated pretzels 10oz
- Sweet smiles yogurt covered pretzels 3.25oz
- Vanilla yogurt covered pretzels 10oz
- Yogurt pretzel 14#
- Zebra fudge cookies 7oz
Palmer Candy recall stores list:
If you live in the following states and have purchased Palmer Candy at stores such as Dollar General, Target, Walmart or HyVee, be sure to check your products accordingly:
- Wyoming
- Florida
- California
- Iowa
- Alabama
- Kansas
- Missouri
- Pennsylvania
- Nebraska
- Texas
- Oregon
- Virginia
- Illinois
- Wisconsin
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- South Carolina
While there have yet to be any reported illnesses as a result of the recall, you should avoid consuming any of the potentially contaminated products. Palmer Candy will discontinue production of these candies until this issue is resolved and an investigation is completed.