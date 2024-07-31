Home > Big Impact > News Recalled Diamond Shruumz Chocolate Bars Potentially Result in Two Deaths — Details Three people have been placed on breathing machines. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jul. 31 2024, 12:19 p.m. ET Source: Diamond Shruumz

Customers who purchased a particular brand of mushroom candies are being advised to avoid consuming the treats after dozens of people across several states fell ill. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has since given the product the highest risk classification that they issue, citing that there is a "reasonable probability" that the product could cause severe health issues, including death.

Continue reading to learn more about the mushroom chocolates recall, including which of the microdosing products are included in the FDA investigation.

Diamond Shruumz mushroom candies have been recalled due to toxic levels of muscimol.

The FDA began investigating the microdosing candies in June 2024 from Diamond Shruumz after issuing a voluntary recall when several customers became sick. In a July 2024 update, the candy company, which is owned by parent company Prophet Premium Blends, has stopped production of all products, according to a statement on its website. Diamond Shruumz plans to continue to hold off on any new orders until it has figured out how its candies came to have higher than normal levels of the psychoactive compound.

The FDA says that some of the side effects people have experienced include agitation, muscle contractions, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, seizures, confusion, abnormal heart rates, and more. As of July 29, 2024, of the 78 people who have reported symptoms, 40 required hospitalizations. Two deaths are being investigated as part of the recall, highlighting just how high the risks are.

What products are included in the Diamon Shruumz recall?

According to Newsweek, some of the following chocolates are included in the recall: Chocolate Bars - Birthday Cake, UPC 75503858867 Chocolate Bars- Cookies & Cream, UPC 755003858782

Chocolate Bars - Cookie Butter, UPC 755003858751

Chocolate Bars - Cinnamon Bar, UPC 755003858836

They have also issued recalls on fruit flavored gummies, including the following UPC codes: Gummies - MicroDose Grape Lemonade, UPC755003861584

Gummies - MicroDose Hawaiian Punch, UPC755003861850

Gummies - MicroDose Rainbow, UPC755003861614

Gummies - MicroDose Sour Peach Apple, UPC755003861386

For a full list of the impacted products, be sure to visit the FDA's official recall page to ensure that you have not accidentally consumed recalled products. There is also an official list of store names and locations where customers may have purchased contaminated Diamond Shruumz products to cross reference.

@doctorcordova23 The FDA has an ongoing investigation over toxicity of @diamondshruumz products and finally have taken these off the shelves wirh a recall. Over 20 patients and become ill from use of this mushroom product. Stay safe and don’t use this product. Hopefully some regulation comes out of this #diamondshruumz #toxicity #mushroom ♬ original sound - Doctor Cordova

What should you do if you have purchased Diamond Shruumz products?

The FDA is advising anyone who has consumed these products and is experiencing symptoms as a result to immediately call their healthcare provider or the Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222. Additionally, the FDA is asking people to complete MedWatch Voluntary Reporting Forms — you can do this electronically or by mailing a paper form — to help them further their investigation. Under no circumstances should anyone consume these candies, even if they've already had some with no side effects.