Home > Big Impact > News Source: Getty Images Nor’easter Prompts New York to Declare a State of Emergency By Lizzy Rosenberg Mar. 14 2023, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

While it seemed like winter wasn't coming at all this year, it appears as though it simply came late. A snowstorm — which is being labeled a nor'easter — began on Monday, March 13, impacting counties across the state. As a result, Governor Kathy Hochul declared that New York is in a state of emergency through Wednesday. Some areas could see up to three feet of snow, and winds may exceed 45 miles per hour. That said, residents are being asked to prepare accordingly.

Article continues below advertisement

"New Yorkers should prepare now for a multi-day event that will bring up to three feet of snow in certain parts of the Capital Region and Mid-Hudson region," Governor Kathy Hochul announced in a press release. "State agencies spent the weekend preparing emergency response assets, my team is in constant contact with local officials, and we have activated the National Guard to assist with emergency response.

"This storm will create hazardous road conditions through Wednesday morning," Hochul continued. "And I encourage New Yorkers in impacted regions to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel to allow plow crews to do their job."

Article continues below advertisement

New Yorkers should take the impending storm extremely seriously. This is a significant and long-duration Nor’easter.



Stay home, stay off the roads, and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/OnkfcnficR — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 13, 2023

The March 2023 nor'easter has prompted New York to declare a state of emergency.

As of right now, per the press release, parts of the Capital Region, Central New York, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, and North Country Regions are expecting between two and three feet of snow. Because the snow is wet, it may result in road closures and outages in said regions. Meanwhile, New York City and Long Island are expecting quite a bit of rain — and possible flooding along the coast.

Article continues below advertisement

Counties currently bracing for a state of emergency include: Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orange, Oswego, Otsego, Putnam, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren, Washington, Wayne, and Yates. Counties bordering these are also at risk.

Snow has already started falling in some areas as this Nor'easter makes its way across the state.



Remember:

🚘 Stay off the roads & monitor forecasts

⚠️ Always use generators outside

🏘 Check on your neighbors

🚨 Call 911 for emergency assistance — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 14, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

"The forecasted snow totals for this winter storm keep increasing, and the weight of the snow combined with 45 mile-per-hour wind gusts will almost certainly bring down tree branches and power lines," New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner, Jackie Bray, also warned in the press release.

"New Yorkers should plan for two to three days straight of hazardous winter weather starting tonight," she continued. "Only travel if absolutely necessary, and keep your phones and other devices charged in case you need to call for assistance during a power outage." The state is also prepared with assets for shelter, should there be any resulting evacuations.

Article continues below advertisement

Road conditions are deteriorating in the Hudson Valley & Capital Region, with Schenectady, Dutchess, Ulster & Hamilton Counties having issued travel bans. If you are in these areas, please stay off the roads to let plows, utility crews, & emergency response teams do their jobs. pic.twitter.com/7wi2YF7ikS — NYS Div. of Homeland Security & Emergency Services (@NYSDHSES) March 14, 2023

What is a nor'easter?

Nor'easters typically take place along the East coast between September and April. According to the National Weather Service, nor'easters are caused by coastal winds that blow in from the northeast, often resulting in large amounts of precipitation and high winds. The Blizzard of 1888 was one of the most notorious nor'easters in history, though there have been many throughout the last few centuries.