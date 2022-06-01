Climate Change Could Completely Consume the Siberian Tundra by 2050, Studies Show

The paper, which was published in eLife, notes that even with drastic climate measures, marginally more than 30 percent of the Siberian tundra will be able to survive. The permafrost, which is generally below freezing, is expected to almost melt entirely.

The LAVESI model looked at how seeds will be distributed, and how many will mature into adult trees. With climate change, the tundra should reduce to about 6 percent of what it is now.