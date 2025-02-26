Michelle Trachtenberg Was a Dedicated Cat Mom to Her Rescues, Mister Martini and Sir Winston It's clear the late actress fiercely loved her adopted companions. By Anna Garrison Published Feb. 26 2025, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

The late actress Michelle Trachtenberg is best known for her movies like Ice Princess and EuroTrip and for starring as Buffy's sister Dawn Summers on the iconic television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Trachtenberg's sudden, tragic death on Feb. 26, 2025 shocked many fans, especially millennials who had grown up alongside the former child actress.

There is, unfortunately, an added layer of tragedy to Trachtenberg's death. The Harriet the Spy star was a proud animal lover and cat mom to Mister Martini, who even has an Instagram account, @mistermartini. She also adopted a second cat, Sir Winston, in 2023. Here's everything you need to know about Michelle Trachtenberg's companion animals, including what may happen to them in light of her passing.

In 2020, Michelle Trachtenberg adopted her first cat, Mister Martini.

Trachtenberg officially announced she adopted Mister Martini in 2020. She wrote on her Instagram, "Exciting news! IT'S A BOY! Welcome Mister Martini Trachtenberg. Weighing in at 1lb 5oz, this beautiful baby boy is happy and healthy and extra cuddly. Mama and baby are STAYING HOME to make sure everyone stays healthy. Martini is in his tuxedo and always ready, just like James Bond. #meowtini baby! #adoptdontshop."

Since then, the actress' social media account has been full of glowing posts of her adorable feline, and as previously mentioned, Mister Martini also has his own dedicated Instagram. In one post from June 2020, Trachtenberg wrote, "This is Mister Martini. We rescued him during the height of the #coronavirus. I cannot tell you how much he has helped my mental health, he is my miniature therapist."

In 2023, Trachtenberg adopted a second cat, Sir Winston.

In a post on July 10, 2023, Trachtenberg announced that she and Jay Cohen, who she called "the love of [her] life" had adopted a beautiful gray kitty named Sir Winston in celebration of the 24th anniversary of Cohen's liver transplant. She also included the hashtag #adoptdontshop, similar to her posts about Mister Martini.

Sir Winston has also appeared across Trachtenberg's social media pages, with her referring to him as "Mister Martini's little brother." It's clear that Sir Winston and Mister Martini were well-loved, and frequent photos of them lounging — sometimes on Trachtenberg — were highlights of her Instagram page.

As of writing, it is currently unclear what will happen to Trachtenberg's beloved cats since her death, but hopefully, they have been taken in by another family member or friend.

What happens to pets after their owners die?

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), you can include someone who will commit to caring for your companion in your will. This is called a "pet trust," in which funds are allocated specifically for your pet and also designates a person to take care of them after your demise.