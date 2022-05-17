‘Canine Intervention’ Star, Jas Leverette, on Training Celebrity Pups (Exclusive)

Leverett recently partnered with a wireless fence technology company called Halo Collar, which works on boundary training. It can create 20 wireless fences through an app, sans the Wifi.

"I use Halo Collar with my clients because it is an easy to use device where all the technology is contained within the collar," he says. "I not only want to provide my clients with the best technology — I want to help an important cause, as many dogs get lost or escape their traditional electric fences yearly."