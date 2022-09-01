Mary Peltola, A Yup'ik Alaskan Native, Has Defeated Sarah Palin. What Is Her Stance on Climate?

Peltola was raised on the Kuskokwim River in Kwethluk, Tuntutuliak, Platinum, and Bethel, according to her campaign website. She began fishing at the age of 6, and is still passionate about fishing to this day.

Peltola is a Yup’ik woman. The Yup’ik are Indigenous Arctic people, according to Britannica, or Alaska Native peoples from Southwest Alaska, according to Travel Alaska. Peltola is known for her calm composure, which Mother Jones notes is a principle of the Yup’ik people.