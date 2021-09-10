Alaska’s Bristol Bay Is Now Protected by the EPA — Here’s Why That Matters

If Bristol Bay became North America's biggest extraction site for gold and other mined commodities, it would harm ecosystems and people alike. It would kill off a variety of species including salmon, which many other species rely on for food, including bears, predatory birds such as eagles, and people who live nearby — especially Indigenous populations.

"Some 7,500 people live in the Bristol Bay region, the vast majority of them Alaska Natives. For thousands of years, the primarily Yup’ik Eskimo, Alutiiq and Athabaskan tribal members of Bristol Bay have typically consumed up to 2.4 million pounds of wild salmon annually... these fish and the clean water they depend on are key to survival in this remote corner of the nation’s northernmost state," reads a post from a local organization called Save Bristol Bay.

"The 15 federally recognized tribes of the United Tribes of Bristol Bay who call this region home have worked for decades to protect our pristine watershed that sustains our sacred Indigenous way of life," United Tribes of Bristol Bay's president, Robert Heyano, told EcoWatch. "Today, we applaud Administrator Regan for reinstating the process to consider protections for Bristol Bay and for respecting tribal sovereignty."

Needless to say, we're thrilled about the EPA's decision.