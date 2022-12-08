Los Angeles Passes Ordinance Banning Polystyrene Containers

As reported by The Los Angeles Times, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Los Angeles City Council voted to approve a proposed ban on polystyrene, following in the footsteps of places including Maryland, New York City, and San Diego, which just announced a polystyrene ban in November 2022.

According to the city ordinance, the new law will specifically “prohibit the distribution and sale of expanded polystyrene products commonly referred to under the trade name Styrofoam.”