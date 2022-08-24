Amidst California Drought, Kim, Kourtney, and Other Celebs Called Out for Excessive Water Use

A few weeks ago, some of the Kardashians (among other celebrities) were shamed for excessive private jet usage… and now, more Kardashians (among other celebrities) are being exposed for some serious water waste at their homes, amidst California droughts.

Kim Kardashian’s water use is of course going to be the most talked about, but others being put on blast are Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, and Sylvester Stallone, and Jennifer Flavin. Keep reading for the details.