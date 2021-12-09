Is the Oldest Kardashian Sister, Kourtney, Vegan? What to Know About the Reality Star

Is the Oldest Kardashian Sister, Kourtney, Vegan? What to Know About the Reality StarBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Dec. 9 2021, Published 2:31 p.m. ET
Not only does Kourtney Kardashian appear to be one of the more down-to-earth reality stars, but she's also vocal about important issues. In 2019, for example, she advocated for cleaning up the toxic Santa Susana Field Lab in California, following the Woolsey Fires. And in 2020, she vocalized the importance of teaching her children, and others, about white privilege amid the Black Lives Matter protests. Since she seems to care about others, we can't help but wonder if Kourtney Kardashian is vegan.
“If you’re thinking about becoming vegan, you can make the shift in small waves if that’s easier for you,” reads a blog post on Poosh, her online lifestyle brand. “Start by replacing meat with plant-based options once a week and increase from there. Kourt admits when she first started, she couldn’t resist and had a baked crab handroll while at dinner during the first few weeks. It’s all about balance and finding how and when you’re comfortable with incorporating the changes into your lifestyle.”
Is Kourtney Kardashian vegan?
Although Kourtney is dating vegan rockstar, Travis Barker, Kourtney doesn't appear to be fully vegan. However, she does consider herself "95 percent vegan," and advocates for others to reduce their meat and animal byproduct consumption, per VegNews. She often has a smoothie, açai bowl, or vegan chicken and waffles for breakfast; pickles, tangerines, and nutrition bars as snacks; zoodles and sourdough bread for lunch; and vegan tacos or plant-based sushi for dinner.
So, what isn't vegan about her diet? VegNews muses the remaining 5 percent could be attributed to nutritional supplements such as collagen, which comes from animal tissue. Earlier this year she was promoting animal-based collagen on Instagram for Vital Proteins. Otherwise, it seems as though most of her dietary regime is, in fact, plant-based. According to VegNews, she prefers eating little to no meat, due to its high environmental impact.
In the past, however, the eldest Kardashian has received backlash from animal rights activists for unfortunately choosing to wear fur. In October 2020, according to Heavy, she was confronted by a group of protesters in New York City while she was out with TikTok star Addison Rae at a restaurant. As you can see in the TikTok video below, while she was signing autographs for fans, she was accused of "abusing animals" for choosing to continue wearing animal-based clothing. Not a great look.
Travis Barker, on the other hand, has been vegan for a while.
Kardashian's soon-to-be hubby Travis Barker, on the other hand, considers himself fully vegan. According to Men's Journal, the Blink-182 alum went vegetarian at the age of 15. Then, about 10 years ago, he bit the bullet and went fully plant-based.
“Honestly, ever since I found this way of eating I have endless amounts of energy,” Barker told Men's Journal, explaining that this way of living makes him feel so much better. “I can go all day, and after it all I never find myself getting tired."
"No matter what kind of shows I have done, or workouts I do on top of it, I still have to force myself to sleep at night," he continued.
We love the duo is mostly plant-based together — hopefully Barker can convince Kourtney to give up her fur for good.