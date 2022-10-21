Kalamazoo River Wastewater Leak Results in a No-Contact Order for Michigan Residents

We've reported time and time again on the rampant issue of river pollution. Unfortunately, more than half of U.S. rivers are too dirty to swim in, and only about 5 percent of them are still blue.

Knowing that, we were unsurprised to learn that thousands of gallons of industrial wastewater were dumped into Michigan's Kalamazoo River earlier this week, posing a risk to both local residents and surrounding ecosystems alike.