Amid Allegations, Joe Gatto's Dog Rescue Shelter Undergoes a Name Change By Jamie Bichelman Published April 1 2025, 12:45 p.m. ET

Former Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto is embroiled in sexual assault allegations, prompting changes that fans did not see coming. Known as both a family man and prolific rescuer of dogs in need, the alleged sexual abuse suffered by Gatto's accuser is at odds with Gatto's public persona. It can be difficult for fans to separate the aspects they admire in a celebrity with shocking news that should transform their opinion of a long-time favorite.

It has been a whirlwind month for Gatto and his family, which has ushered in multiple life changes. If you have visited Gatto's dog rescue shelter in the past, here is what to know about forthcoming changes to their operations, including a name change.

Joe Gatto's dog rescue shelter is undergoing a name change.

On March 31, the non-profit sanctuary and rescue for senior dogs formerly known as Gatto Pups and Friends announced that they have rebranded to the name Cannoli’s Sweet Life Senior Rescue. According to People, the Long Island-based shelter underwent a name change following two women accusing Joe Gatto of sexual assault and harassment.

"Formerly known as Gatto Pups and Friends, Cannoli’s Sweet Life Senior Rescue is here to continue being what this rescue and page were only ever designed for—saving the lives of senior dogs in need, and finding their forever homes," the caption reads. The nonprofit is helmed by President and Founder Bessy Gatto, who is also a board member of NYC Second Chance Rescue.

"Because of you, over 200 senior dogs have been saved since 2022, and 135 have found their forever, loving homes! Together, we have changed so many lives—and it's something I take tremendous pride in," Bessy Gatto explained in one of the slides of the Instagram post. "In 2016, I fell in love with Mishkeen — a tiny, 15-year-old with his tongue hanging out, and the most adorable bark. An, aesthetically, textbook rescue senior. That started my love for senior dogs," she continued.

"However, none of this would have been possible if one special problem dog didn't enter my life first — and that's Cannoli. There would be none of this had there never been her," Bessy Gatto continued on the penultimate slide of the Instagram post. While the organization's rebranding may be a shock to some fans and supporters, it is clear through Bessy Gatto's posts that she has long been an avid rescuer of dogs in need of support, and the new name pays homage to her beloved dog, Cannoli.