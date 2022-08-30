Is Jackson, Mississippi Water Safe to Drink? The City Is Facing Another Water Crisis

Notably, this is not the first water crisis Jackson has faced — just last year, the city was without running water for several weeks, also as a result of the city's aging, fragile infrastructure. About 82 percent of Jackson residents are Black, highlighting how these water crises are issues of environmental justice. It is imperative that governments make their infrastructure more resilient as the climate crisis deepens — otherwise, this will be far from the last water crisis.

So as Jackson locals wait for water to return to normal, what should they do?