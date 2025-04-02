Is Home Depot Really Going to Start Charging Customers for Parking to Fight Inflation? Could this help the company fight off inflation concerns? By Lauren Wellbank Published April 2 2025, 2:31 p.m. ET Source: Julia A. Keirns/Unsplash

Both casual DIYers and home improvement professionals alike are reeling after news broke that Home Depot was poised to begin charging customers an additional fee when they leave their vehicles in the store's parking lots as they shop. A home improvement blog broke the news on the first day of April, informing readers of the potential charges that shoppers could face, which included the breakdown of hourly rates that some states were looking to implement.

It sounds like the blog believes that the decision for Home Depot to start charging customers for parking is an attempt at offsetting profit losses tied to inflation and potential tariffs. You can learn more about this announcement below.

Source: Marques Thonmas/Unsplash

Is Home Depot charging for parking?

According to the PR Tool Review blog, the home improvement store decided to make the move to begin charging for parking in order to help offset inflation costs. The blog explained that the company planned to roll the program out nationwide in May, with different states charging different amounts, depending on the location and the duration of the stay.

For example, shoppers in central Florida may only need to pay $2 for a two-hour shopping spree, while those hitting the store in Los Angeles may be expected to pay $5 for the entire day. To make this sudden price increase more agreeable to shoppers, Home Depot was said to be offering discounts to shoppers who spent heavily in the store, offering steep discounts to those whose bills ring in over $250.

Another way to save, according to the blog, involved signing up for Home Depot's Pro Xtra program, which would offer shoppers who spend $1,000 over the course of the year a parking pass. A press release was included at the end of the statement, which was published in April 1st, AKA: April Fool's Day... you can probably guess where this is going.

Source: Oxana Melis/Unsplash

Home Depot is not charging shoppers to park — it was an April Fools' prank.

Anyone who bothered to click on the press release to double-check the validity of the report would've been redirected to a graphic that wished them a Happy April Fools' Day, clarifying that the whole article had been a prank meant to have some fun with readers. Based on the responses on Reddit, it's probably safe to say that such a fee would not go over well with the loyal shoppers who shared their opinions about the announcement before realizing it was all a hoax.

While people were quick to grumble about the news, many others quickly pointed out the date of the announcement, and the unlikelihood that the company would make a real proclamation like that on a day known for jokes. However, at least one shopper thought that a move like this could be within the realm of possibility, especially thanks to rising costs. In conclusion, while Home Depot hasn't yet decided to institute a parking fee, it may not be too long before someone does.