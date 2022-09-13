Inflation Has Peaked, With Food Prices at an All-Time High in 2022

Tensions in the grocery store checkout lines have risen exponentially, as grocery prices have continued to skyrocket. It makes us wonder: why are food prices so high?

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) — which looks at changing prices of consumer goods such as food and fuel — has skyrocketed by 8.3 percent over the last year. Prices for groceries, shelter, and medical care were lower in August than previous summer months, though they have remained absolutely exorbitant.