"Life-Threatening" Sepsis Risk Prompts Urgent Nationwide Hand Soap Recall Sepsis is potentially deadly in certain populations. By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 13 2025, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: DermaRite Industries

If it feels like quality assurance from produce and healthcare companies is at an all-time low, you're probably right. A deadly contamination has been discovered in the products produced by a popular brand, which supplies antiseptic cleanser and lotion soap to consumers, and which may cause the same reaction — sepsis — in some people as bird flu. If you are a caregiver or you utilize certain lotion soaps and antiseptic cleansers, you'll want to stay tuned to find out all about this recall.

DermaRite Industries is the latest offender of poor quality assurance that has placed countless consumers at risk of immeasurable pain and, potentially, death. If you're not familiar with the business name, you may very well have used their DermaKleen lotion soap and not even realized it. Keep reading below to learn more about the deadly recalled items from DermaRite Industries so that you, your family, and friends can stay safe, hygienic, and alert.

Hand, perineal soaps recalled due to bacteria that can cause sepsis.

According to an Aug. 8 press release from DermaRite Industries, multiple products were recalled after the presence of a "microbial contamination identified as Burkholderia cepecia" was detected, which could cause life-threatening conditions, including sepsis. "In immunocompromised individuals, the infection is more likely to spread into bloodstream, leading to life-threatening sepsis," per the release. "To date, DermaRite has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall."

View the complete details on this recall at: https://t.co/HhzLjPCwtK. pic.twitter.com/UGPWHJqGMA — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) August 13, 2025

The recalled products include: DermaKleen, which is an antiseptic lotion soap

DermaSarra, which, per the press release, "is an OTC External analgesic indicated for temporary relief of itching associated with minor skin irritations due to: dry skin, insect bites, detergents, sunburn."

KleenFoam, which is an antimicrobial foam soap with aloe vera

PeriGiene, which is an antiseptic cleanser for use in the perineal area.

‼️🫧 The FDA has issued a nationwide hand soap recall. Several lots of DermaKleen, DermaSarra, KleenFoam and PeriGiene have been recalled due to possible Burkholderia cepecia contamination, which can cause infection. If you believe you have recalled product, do not use it. pic.twitter.com/9CJECR92wK — DietrichFirm (@DietrichFirm) August 13, 2025

According to the company announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, "DermaRite has notified its distributors and customers by email to immediately examine available inventory and destroy all affected products in accordance with each facility’s process. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can call Mary Goldberg at 973-569-9000 x104 Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST or [by] email [at] voluntary.action@dermarite.com."

Nationwide Soap Recall Issued Over Contamination Linked to Sepsis, this soap is in doctor's offices and hospitals.

The products include DermaKleen, Dermasarra, Kleenfoam, and Perigiene items.https://t.co/GEyXu7zZED pic.twitter.com/v82hnfSkye — ⦑ Mabel ⦒ ·Fox· 🇺🇸 (@AdelisMFox) August 11, 2025

If you believe you have the contaminated product in your home, you should notify the email address above immediately, and you can report the impacted item(s) to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program as well. You should also consult with your primary care provider to ensure that you have not unintentionally been exposed to the potentially life-threatening bacteria. Especially if you are immunocompromised or an older adult, this product could be deadly for far too many people.