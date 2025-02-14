Woman Winds up in Hospital After Making This Mistake Drinking Through a Glass Straw Glass straws are an eco-friendly alternative to plastic ones. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 14 2025, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: lauradelfierro6, Javier Esteban/Unsplash

Glass straws are often touted as a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional plastic options thanks to their ability to keep more single-use plastic out of landfills and the oceans. However, one woman is warning anyone who uses these types of straws to be a little careful about how they use them.

The woman claims a glass straw put her in the hospital, where she says she had to undergo testing to ensure she would be okay after ingesting glass. Keep reading to find out more, including what you need to know about safely using glass straws in your hot and cold beverages.

A woman found herself in the hospital after her glass straw broke.

Laura Del Fierro, who goes by the TikTok handle @lauradelfierro6, went viral after she posted a video of herself wearing a hospital gown while appearing to sit in a hospital bed. "I don't know who needs to hear this but throw away your glass straws," she wrote out in text that was partially obscuring her face. "Mine broke in my drink without me knowing and now I'm at the hospital and they're trying to find a 5-millimeter piece of glass in my insides."

Her post prompted speculation online, with several commenters saying they wished they hadn't seen the video because glass was their preferred material for plastic straw alternatives. "See I’m afraid of my glass straws breaking but I'm also afraid that I can’t see through my stainless steel straws," one person wrote. "Best straws to use are silicone straws cause those mental straws have hurt a lot of people as well," another person wrote.

The video was posted on Feb. 1, 2025. Laura has yet to respond to comments or post any new content as of publication, leaving many wondering whether she was still in the hospital and what kind of care she received.

Are glass straws safe?

Laura's experience aside, there are other examples of times when people have been injured using glass straws, including while drinking hot liquids. The good news is that when used correctly and according to the manufacturer's instructions, glass straws are safe. According to the website Strawsome, you should avoid hitting your glass straw against anything hard and store your straws in a safe space, which may mean keeping them upright in a jar on your counter to avoid breaks.

It's important to always check the instructions for whatever straws you have on hand, since not all glass straws are created equal. Some may have restrictions against use in carbonated drinks or hot liquids. If you're worried about the safety of using a glass straw with your favorite warm drinks, consider other sustainable alternatives like silicone or compostable straws.