New Zealand’s Conservation Minister: We Plan To Kill All Feral Cats by the Year 2050 Methods include leaving out poisoned sausage as bait. By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 25 2025, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: Tama Potaka/Facebook

Cats are no doubt profoundly misunderstood animals, often the subject of unnecessary hatred from humans who are unwilling to acknowledge that they sometimes display affection differently than hyperactive dogs. Feral cats, though, are hated by some people to the point that they are subjected to violent aggression. The New Zealand government, to wit, is taking its hatred of feral cats to the next level, claiming they must eradicate all feral cats by 2050 to help the country's ecosystem thrive.

It's a fascinating observation that New Zealand authorities clearly care about some animals, offering them sanctuary and safety, but are certainly quick to turn their backs on other animals, such as feral cats. Indeed, the New Zealand government plans to eradicate feral cats in brutal, barbaric ways. Continue reading below to learn more about why the New Zealand government is so hateful of feral cats, and how they plan to torturously rid themselves of feral cats.

Source: Javid Bunyadzade/Unsplash

New Zealand plans to kill all feral cats by the year 2050.

New Zealand’s brutally out of touch and aggressively violent Conservation Minister, Tama Potaka, described feral cats as "stone cold killers," according to a report in CNN. The New Zealand government's Department of Conservation (a laughably contradictory name) maintains a Predator Free 2050 list, and Potaka claims that feral cats "kill to survive," thus threatening the biodiversity throughout New Zealand.

Új-Zéland 2050-ig szeretné eltávolítani az összes kóbor macskát az országból – jelentette be Tama Potaka természetvédelmi miniszter egy interjúban.



Cikk a 444-en:https://t.co/hyRZ43lHZx pic.twitter.com/iHfsA0Jmkr — 444 (@444hu) November 24, 2025

"Among the options on the table to eradicate feral cats are poisoned sausage bait and a type of poison that would be sprayed from a device on a tree as they walk past, Potaka said," according to the report in CNN. Indeed, Potaka plans to bait feral cats into consuming poisoned meat until they suffer an agonizingly painful, slow death. It should be noted that Potaka is not a well-liked politician, earning much scorn for his lack of accountability with regard to the country's homelessness.

📍 In his interview with Q+A’s Jack Tame this morning, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka repeatedly sidestepped direct accountability for the reported rise in homelessness linked to the government’s emergency housing policy changes.



While Potaka was keen to highlight that… pic.twitter.com/q31jvoZPGZ — Kelvin Morgan 🇳🇿 (@kelvin_morganNZ) July 20, 2025

Indeed, Potaka has received much criticism for New Zealand's housing policies and his lack of regard for homeless individuals and families. Now, Potaka has taken aim at feral cats, clearly indicating his lack of remorse as a "stone cold killer." One of Potaka's justifications for targeting feral cats is because of the alleged loss of biodiversity throughout the country, namely native birds and insects. (It's laughable, again, that Potaka claims to care about animals in the first place.)

“Feral cats are now found across Aotearoa New Zealand, from farms to forests, and they put huge pressure on native birds, bats, lizards and insects," Potaka claims, per CNN. "They also spread toxoplasmosis, which harms dolphins, affects people, and costs farmers through lost stock."

Meanwhile Tama Potaka kicks people out of emergency housing and has no idea where they have gone or if they are back on the streets as winter approaches, and this useless Govt are back to selling state housing stock adding to the crisis. #OneTermGovernment #UnfitToGovern pic.twitter.com/7qUad0J4Mz — Ko Raeven toku ingoa 🇳🇿 (@RaevenNZ) March 29, 2025