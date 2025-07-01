The Eiffel Tower Has Closed Amid a Dangerous, Record-Setting Heat Wave Across Europe
Tourist hot spots throughout Europe are experiencing record heat.
Published July 1 2025, 12:24 p.m. ET
The current heat wave throughout Europe is not only a frustrating obstacle for tourists but also a dangerous reality for residents and a disturbing example of the climate crisis in action. While there are some obvious ways to beat the heat amid a torturous heat wave, the reality throughout Europe in the summer of 2025 is that record-setting temperatures are threatening the safety of tourists and residents alike.
While Jeff Bezos and friends galavant about Italy, locals are suffering immensely.
Indeed, the heat wave throughout Europe has forced the closure of the Eiffel Tower, a famous spot for tourists to visit and admire the beauty of France. How long is the Eiffel Tower closed for, and are there any plans to assist tourists and locals who are facing life-threatening heat?
Below, we discuss the dangerous heat wave affecting Europeans, what authorities may be doing to support residents and tourists, and everything else you should know about the European heatwave of 2025.
The Eiffel Tower has been closed due to a heat wave.
According to an alert banner on the Eiffel Tower website, the monument closed early on July 1 amid some very dangerous summer temperatures.
"Due to the extreme temperatures expected in the afternoon and evening, the Eiffel Tower will exceptionally close at 4 p.m.," per the Eiffel Tower website's alert banner. "Visitors without tickets are asked to postpone their visit until after Thursday."
"The heat was expected to peak in France on July 1, reaching 40-41 degrees Celsius (104-105 Fahrenheit) in some areas and 36-39 degrees Celsius in many others, according to weather forecaster Meteo France," per the Reuters TikTok account.
"If you go out without water in the middle of the day, to do jogging, have a bike ride, you will probably have health problems or even die," World Meteorological Organization spokesperson Clare Nullis said, per ABC News.
There is no indication when the Eiffel Tower will reopen to visitors. However, the Eiffel Tower website alert banner also notes that, "During this period of high temperatures, please remember to protect yourselves from the sun and stay hydrated regularly. Fountains are available along the paths leading to the forecourt."
Details on the Europe heat wave of 2025:
The heat wave scorching various regions of Europe is proving to be life-threatening and daily life-altering for locals.
"Thirteen Italian regions have banned outdoor working during the hottest parts of the day; June temperature records have been smashed in Spain and Portugal; and schools in parts of France have been closed, as an extreme heatwave continues to grip large swathes of Europe," according to a live report via the Guardian.
To support locals and tourists alike, authorities are encouraging indoor activities, such as guided tours in museums.
"Italy’s Venice is offering free guided tours of air-conditioned museums and public buildings to people over 75, while in Rome, city swimming pools are free of charge for those over 70," according to the Guardian. "Meanwhile, Austria is offering 23 'climate oases' with air conditioning, snacks, and drinks for those in need."
It is the hottest summer in Europe, ever.
Countries such as Portugal and Spain have seen record temperatures this week, per ABC News. Meanwhile, in London, the 93-degree Fahrenheit heat on June 30 set the record for the hottest opening day at Wimbledon on record.
According to live reports via the BBC, Essex in the UK recorded its hottest day of the year thus far; England is experiencing its hottest June ever; and 50,000 people in Western Turkey were evacuated due to wildfires.