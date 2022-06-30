I Did a DNA Test on My Dog — Here’s What It Was Like

If you adopt a pup, chances are they're mixed breed. And unless the shelter or rescue saw the dog's parents, you most likely aren't entirely sure of the exact genetic makeup.

Last summer I adopted a puppy named Cricket, which we were told was a Labrador Retriever/bit bull mix. But my partner and I were curious if that was actually the case, and if she had any live family members. We purchased a dog DNA test, and we were incredibly surprised by the results.