Danone's Popular Yocrunch Yogurt Recalled Over Concerns About Plastic Contamination The voluntary recall was issued on July 11, 2025. By Lauren Wellbank Published July 16 2025, 11:20 a.m. ET

Fans of Danone's YoCrunch® yogurt are going to want to pay attention to a recall issued by Danone U.S. The company is voluntarily recalling all of its YoCrunch® products after being alerted to a potential safety issue. The company has released a full press release detailing the recall, including which Danone yogurts are included.

Keep reading to find out why the yogurt is being recalled, how to tell if you have any of the recalled products at home, and what you should do if you've eaten any of the recalled items.

Danone has issued a recall of its YoCrunch® yogurts.

The YoCrunch® products sold by Danone — which are the yogurts that feature a plastic dome on top of the yogurt package, that can be opened and added when you're ready to eat to prevent the separated pieces from becoming soggy and soft — are being recalled due to potential plastic contamination in the dome topper. In a press release shared on the company's website, Danone stated that the plastic pieces could pose a choking hazard to customers, and they likely measure between 7 and 25 mm.

Not only that, but the pieces of plastic found in the dome could also have jagged edges, which could cause additional injury. The company is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to get the word out, and to ensure that all impacted YoCrunch® products have been removed from shelves.

According to the recall alert, Danone U.S. is voluntarily recalling all flavors and sizes of YoCrunch products currently sold at retail stores nationwide.



Which Danone Yogurts were included in the recall?

The FDA shared Danone's recall statement on July 14, 2025. In it, the organization broke down a list of the products and the product lot numbers and expiration dates. To be clear, all YoCrunch® products have been included in this recall, and that includes: YOCRUNCH VANILLA M&M

YOCRUNCH VANILLA OREO

YOCRUNCH STRAW W/M&M

YOCRUNCH STRAW W/GRANOLA

YOCRUNCH VANILLA W/TWIX CANDY You can get a full list of the products being recalled by visiting the FDA's website.

What should I do if I purchased the recalled Danone Yogurt?

Customers are being advised to discontinue using the recalled yogurts at once, and Danone has recommended tossing any remaining product in the trash. The FDA is directing anyone with questions about refunds to reach out to Danone directly by contacting the YoCrunch® Consumer Care Line at 1-877-344-4886 during regular business hours.

If you have already consumed the product and you are worried about the potential health complications, you should reach out to your own healthcare provider to have your concerns addressed and to receive any additional advice about your own unique situation and health needs. This article is not meant to serve as medical advice, and it should not be treated as such.