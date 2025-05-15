FDA Recalls Popular Baby Food in 8 States Due To Dangerous Levels of Lead Contamination

After the recall was initiated, the plastic pouches of this baby food product were recalled from thousands of stores across eight states.

Symbol: Pb, Atomic Number: 82 – Hello, this is lead. You can find me in just about anything and everything you use daily. Your home’s water pipes, your car’s batteries, the paint on your office walls, those antique coins showcased on your mantel shelf, that lipstick and eyeliner. From the deep underbelly of Earth’s crust, I’ve spread my territory to the many oceans of the planet, not to forget the air that you breathe. Yes, I’m in that too. Ancient alchemists believed that if you’re able to transmute me into gold, then you’ll be hailed as a spiritual master. But lately, humans are so terrified of me that they hesitate to eat even their favorite foods.

A baby stares at the camera with food particles smudged on his mouth (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Tamara Govedarovic)

They seem to be distressed by me, probably because I’ve now expanded my domain to include the food their babies eat, too. According to a report by Business Wire, the popular grocery store Publix Super Markets has initiated a recall for some of its baby food products on account of a potential contamination with “elevated levels of lead.” Lead, EPA says, might be highly valuable for a variety of artistic, durability, and convenience purposes, but for humans, it is as toxic as poison. Especially children and pregnant women are affected when there’s lead contamination in edible products or water. To the growing bodies of toddlers, lead works like bullets, assaulting their sensitive brains and nervous systems.

A curious baby looks at the camera while someone feeds him with a spoonful of custard (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Hui Sang)

Also, because these tiny tots tend to haphazardly touch an object that could be potentially contaminated with lead. However, while parents can replace their toys, clothing, or other items, food is something that has no alternative. The specific product recalled herein is “GreenWise Pear, Kiwi, Spinach & Pea Baby Food.” The product is sold in 4-ounce plastic pouches across all 1,404 stores in eight states, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky. All the products were manufactured by Bowman Andros LLC. The product recall was initiated on May 9 this year, after a routine sampling, and is now being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

A bowl of viscous custard-like baby food (Representative Image Source: Pixabay)

The product featured a “Best If Used By” date of 11/01/2025, according to the press report. “As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted products have been removed from all store shelves,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous told the media outlet. “To date, there have been no reported cases of illness. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our customer care department toll-free at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at publix.com.”

Mother feeding a toddler with baby food (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

Lead, as my name says, is exactly what I like to do. But seeing all these upsetting recalls, I feel that I should retire from my job and return to where I belong the most – Earth’s crust. As promised, I will soon withdraw from the factories that make baby food and let the tiny humans relish just the organic purees of fruits like bananas, pears, strawberries, and butternut squash. Until then, customers are requested to return these squeezy pouches of Publix baby food to the place of purchase for a full refund. To babies and parents who loved these pouches, I offer my heartfelt apologies.