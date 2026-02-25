Urgent Recall Issued After Several People Were Burned While Using a Popular Pressure Cooker The product was largely sold at Best Buy locations. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 25 2026, 3:27 p.m. ET Source: shefunds.com/CPSC

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a strong warning to customers who have the Gourmia Pressure Cooker at home, after the agency says that several people have reported serious burns due to an issue with the pressure valve. The CPSC further states in its warning that the company has refused to issue a recall of the products, which is why the agency is issuing a warning about the potential hazard while they work with the company for remediation.

Since this is not a voluntary recall, the CPSC warns customers that they will need to task special precautions with their Gourmia Pressure Cooker to ensure safety, which may include throwing the item away without reimbursement. You can learn more about which models are recalled, what the CPSC claims the defect is, and how you can avoid burning yourself when you use your pressure cooker at home below.

The CPSC has issued a warning about the Gourmia Pressure Cookers.

The CPSC issued a Product Safety Warning on Feb. 24, 2026, letting customers know that the Gourmia Pressure Cookers had been discovered to "pose a risk of serious injury due to burn hazards." The statement claims that the pressure cooker's valve float was placed on the handle of the device, which makes it hard to see. This has led to people burning themselves by grabbing the pressure cooker's handle while the valve is open to release steam. Additionally, the CPSC says the pot is incorrect.

Instead of offering accurate measurements, the cooker's inner pot has incorrect information about the volume it holds, which could cause some people to overfill the pressure cooker, causing the super-heated food and liquids to be ejected through the vent or when it's opened, creating a major burn hazard. As of the time of publication, the CPSC says that five people (four of them serious) have reported injuries due to these issues. The warning further states that two lawsuits have been filed.

Where were the Gourmia Pressure Cookers sold?

According to the statement, 43,500 of the appliances were sold through Best Buy and other retailers from 2017 to 2020. The pressure cookers retailed for between $50 to $80, and they were available for purchase nationwide, in store as well as online. The CPSC claims that Gourmia, which is owned by Steelstone Group, LLC and Best Buy have both refused to agree to a full recall.

What should you do if you have the Gourmia Pressure Cooker at home?

Anyone who has the pressure cooker is being advised to discontinue using it at once. The CPSC warning suggests throwing it away instead of donating it or giving it away. Unfortunately, due to the fact that the company has not issued a full recall, it doesn't look like anyone will be able to get a refund for their pressure cookers at this time.