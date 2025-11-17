Costco Recalls 2 Caesar Salad Products After Plastic Found in Dressing — Check Label Before Eating

Costco recalls Caesar salad products over possible contamination with 'plastic foreign material.'

Two popular pre-packaged products from Costco have raised contamination concerns, prompting the retail store to initiate a recall. The company and its food supplier, Venture Foods, jointly issued a notice addressing consumers who purchased the following products: a Caesar Salad and a Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad. These Costo products were found to contain "plastic foreign material in the salad dressing of these items,” according to the notice. The affected products are labeled with Sell By Dates between October 17, 2025, and November 9, 2025. The item numbers of the recalled products have also been revealed. The plain Caesar salad can be identified by item number 19927. The Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad has an item number of 11444.

Close-up of a salad. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | ROMAN ODINTSOV)

The notice alerted the buyers not to consume the products. "Please stop eating the product and return the item to your local Costco for a full refund," the notice said. The retailer also encouraged Costco shoppers to reach out if they have any concerns or queries. Costco's customer service will address all your issues and answer your questions. It's been a challenging year for the company amid consecutive recall announcements. Earlier this month, the wholesale giant recalled more than 940,000 bottles of its Kirkland brand Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene. These products were recalled over the risk of glass bottles breaking and causing harm to the customers.

This announcement was made after about 10 consumers complained about the glass bottle breaking or shattering to the prosecco’s manufacturer, F&F Wines International Inc. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, at least one person was lacerated or injured because of the defective product. "The UPC is 196633883742, and the Costco Item Number is 1879870. The product was sold in a green bottle with purple foil on the top and a purple label with the words 'Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG,'" the agency added. They also urged consumers to immediately stop using the product to prevent further accidents or lacerations.

A woman inspecting her salad. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Viktoria Korobova)

"Consumers should discard the recalled bottles in their household trash and contact Ethica Wines for instructions on how to obtain a full refund from Costco," said the news release. The same product was also recalled in September over the fear of potential glass breakage. However, at the time, the company asked the customers not to return the product but to dispose of it. “Do not open it. Dispose of the bottle immediately … to avoid risk from shattered glass,” Costco wrote. In 2025, the company recalled many products like Moonlight's yellow peaches, Foster Farm's Jumbo Corn Dogs, Jimmy Dean Pancake, and more. The Kirkland brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke was another prime product recalled in September over Listeria contamination from green onions.

A man checking a woman's temperature. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pavel Danilyuk)

Listeria can cause severe symptoms, especially to vulnerable groups like people with low immune systems, pregnant women, the elderly, and young children. “Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the FDA states.

More on Green Matters

National Ice Cream Recall Due to Listeria Effects 13 Different Brands: Details

A Multi-State Pasta Meal Recall Leaves Multiple People Dead

Costco Initiates Nationwide Recall of More Than 3,300 Pounds of Poke Due to Listeria