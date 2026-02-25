Popular Infant Formula Recalled Due to Cereulide Toxin Risk The formula was sold exclusively at Costco. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 25 2026, 12:02 p.m. ET Source: Lucy Wolski/Unsplash

Parents and caregivers need to be on the lookout for the next time they go shopping for infant formula. That's because a popular brand of formula has been recalled due to possible contamination with cereulide toxins. The formula was sold exclusively at a popular bulk retailer, which means that a lot of new parents could have this product at home or in their diaper bags, making it super important that they double-check the recall info before feeding their babies.

While it can be very distressing to learn about product recalls that involve items manufactured for babies and children, the good news is that it seems like this recall was caught early, and as of the time of publication, there were no injuries or illnesses reported as part of the recall. However, that doesn't mean that you shouldn't still verify that you're not using the recalled item at home with your own children. Keep reading to learn more about the Kendamil infant formula recall.

Kendamil brand infant formula made with whole milk has been recalled.

Canadian parents will need to be on the lookout for Kendamil's whole milk infant formula, after the government of Canada issued a food recall warning for the product due to possible contamination with cereulide toxins. According to the recall, the product was sold in Canadian Costco stores, and shoppers are being told to check the product packaging for the following information: Name: Kendamil Infant formula with whole milk — Milk-based powder with iron

Size: 1049 g

UPC: 8 50045 23826 1

Manufacture codes: MANF: 2025 MA 01; BEST BEFORE: 2027 MA 01; L 897274 M 121 and MANF: 2025 MA 01; BEST BEFORE: 2027 MA 01; L 888632 M 121 According to the government statement, anyone who has the recalled item should discontinue using it at once. Anyone who is experiencing signs of illness after using the infant formula is being instructed to call their doctors immediately for more information. Those looking for a refund are being directed back to the location where they were purchased.

What is cereulide toxin?

Cereulid toxins are often introduced to infant formulas when Bacillus spores are given the right conditions to germinate. They are typically introduced to an environment thanks to ARA oil, which is often provided to the formula manufacturer by an undisclosed third-party. From there, the toxin can grow to harmful levels, which can cause vomiting and sometimes even death, according to the Food Navigator website. The reaction to the toxin is usually prompt and can start within 30 minutes.