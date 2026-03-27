Cicada COVID Variant Has Hit 25 States — Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For The Cicada variant was first discovered in South Africa in 2024. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 27 2026, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

Years after many of us first heard about a little virus making waves a world away, we're still getting regular updates about the status of COVID-19 cases. And while some years are worse than others when it comes to variants — including the times when COVID cases have spiked at the same time as cold and flu season, stretching U.S. healthcare facilities to the max — it has been notably quieter since the vaccines were rolled out and accessed by many Americans looking to stay safe from the virus.

Article continues below advertisement

Every once in a while, a new variant will come around that will threaten all of that progress though, either offering more severe symptoms from the disease, or mutating in a way that evades both immunity and vaccines. Experts say another new variant has been making waves since it was first discovered in 2024. And, due to the nature of the COVID-19 variant, it has been given an unusual name: Cicada. The Cicada variant has earned its moniker though. Here's why you need to have this on your radar.

Source: Martin Sanchez/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

The COVID-19 cicada variant is spreading across the U.S.

In February 2026, The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that at least 25 states were experiencing an uptick in cases of a COVID mutation known as BA.3.2. According to the CDC, the variant was spreading quickly due to its ability to evade the immunity most Americans have now acquired through previous immunizations and boosters, or prior infections. That has to do with the changes in the virus' spike protein, according to an expert who spoke with Today.

The nature of these mutations makes the virus appear different to our immune systems, which allow it to get around some of the safeguards that previous variants could not. However, the good news is that it may not bind as well to human cells, potentially reducing its effects once you become infected by the virus. First discovered in South Africa in 2024, the mutation has earned its buggy nickname due to how long it spent underground and off the radars of experts.

Article continues below advertisement

New COVID-19 variant, ‘Cicada,’ spreading in US, health officials sayhttps://t.co/fjOkzgZc4g — WSFA 12 News (@wsfa12news) March 26, 2026

What are the symptoms of the cicada variant?

Wondering if the tickle in the back of your throat could be something as simple as the common cold or a sign that you may be infected with the BA.3.2 variant? According to Newsweek, that may be hard to figure out. That's because the symptoms are similar to a lot of other illnesses, like the common cold, flu, and even some seasonal allergies. However, most cases will include symptoms like: Cough

Sore throat

Congestion

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Headache

Gastrointestinal issues