To Keep Up With Beverage Trends, Coca-Cola Is Launching a Prebiotic Soda The fruity flavored pops will start appearing on shelves in February 2025. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 19 2025, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: The Coca-Cola Company

The next time you cruise down the soft drink aisle of your local grocery store you may notice a few new options on the shelves. That's because The Coca-Cola Company has announced that it will be getting in on the prebiotic soda game with an offering of its own called Simply Pop.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a press release from the company, the sodas will be loaded with a variety of nutrients that the company claims will not only improve your physical health, but also taste good.

Keep reading to learn more about the announcement, including when these cans will be available for purchase.

Article continues below advertisement

The Coca-Cola Company plans to release five flavors of Simply Pop in 2025.

According to a Feb. 18, 2025 statement posted on Coca-Cola's website, the soft drink giant's new prebiotic soda, Simply Pop, will be sold in 12-ounce cans, and will come in flavors like citrus punch, lime, pineapple mango, fruit punch, and strawberry. Each of these drinks will also contain prebiotic fiber, which the statement says will help promote gut health, as well as zinc and vitamin C.

Article continues below advertisement

Simply Pop will be made in part with a fruit concentrate that will not include any added sugar. According to CNBC, shoppers can expect to find the first batch of Simply Pop in West coast stores by the end of February 2025, with a nationwide offering through the online marketplace Amazon Fresh. The rest of the country should be able to pick up cans at their favorite brick-and-mortar locations by the end of the year.

Source: Brad/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

What is prebiotic soda?

So-called "digestive health drinks" aren't exactly new, but they are seeing a popularity boom. According to CNBC, the market for these types of beverages has grown from $197 million as of 2020, to $440 million as of 2024. One of the reasons why these beverages have become so popular is because they claim to help improve gut health.

According to Health, prebiotics are created using plant fibers. They are considered starches, and they end up in the lower digestive tract, where they then become food for the good bacteria that is already located in the gut microbiome. And while these drinks claim to make a big impact in overall gut health, including lowering inflammation and helping to regulate blood sugar, CNBC notes that none of this has been officially proven by studies.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, Simply Pop will have plenty of competition when it completes its rollout by the end of 2025.