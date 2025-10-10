Millions of People Are on Alert After the Latest FDA Cinnamon Recall
Durra Ground Cinnamon came back positive for elevated levels of lead.
Published Oct. 10 2025, 4:46 p.m. ET
Get ready to check your spice cabinet. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just issued a recall of a popular cinnamon brand after the agency said that it tested positive for lead contaminants.
The FDA shared the update online, including how to identify the spice in your cabinet, what to do with it once you find it, and how you should proceed if you or your child has ingested the product.
That's because lead is especially toxic to children, especially over long periods of time. As such, the FDA is instructing anyone who has purchased this product to stop using it at once.
Want to learn more about the recall? Keep reading as we share everything that the FDA has posted about the recall, including which states are impacted by the recall.
The FDA has issued a recall of Durra Ground Cinnamon.
On Oct. 6, 2025, Pompona, California-based Eureka Inc. announced the recall of the Durra Ground Cinnamon, which was sold in 100-gram containers. They recalled the product after routine testing from the FDA came back positive for elevated levels of lead.
The recalled products were sold in grocery stores located in both Michigan and California between the dates of Aug. 24, 2024 to Oct. 6, 2025. The ground cinnamon was sold in clear plastic containers and featured the UPC 6251136 034139.
Additionally, the impacted cinnamon bottles also contain Batch No. 06 B:02 and a best by date of May 2026.
According to Newsweek, customers can get a full refund for any of the recalled cinnamon they purchased by taking it back to the store where they bought it from. Anyone who has additional questions about the recall is being instructed to contact the company directly by calling Eureka Inc. at 1-951-444-7779.
Why is ingesting lead so dangerous?
The FDA is telling people, especially young children and those who may be pregnant, to discontinue using this product at once due to the potential for severe complications. That's because lead is toxic, and according to the Cleveland Clinic, it can cause a condition known as lead poisoning.
In adults, lead poisoning can present in a few different ways, including:
- Chronic kidney disease
- Issues with reproductive health
- High blood pressure
- Cardiovascular disease
In children, the condition can cause much more dramatic effects, which can have long-lasting impacts on their physical and mental development, including:
- Trouble hearing
- Developmental and growth delays
- Learning disabilities and behavioral issues
- Attention deficits
- Delays with growth and milestones
Because there is no known safe level of lead exposure for children, which is why it's so important to heed the FDA's warning and stop using the spice at once.
This article is not meant to serve as a substitute for medical advice. If you or your child has consumed the recalled Durra Ground Cinnamon product, and you have questions about your possible exposure or potential health concerns, you should reach out to your doctor directly. They will be better able to answer your specific questions and advise you on whether or not you'll need to undergo testing for lead poisoning.