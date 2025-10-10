Millions of People Are on Alert After the Latest FDA Cinnamon Recall Durra Ground Cinnamon came back positive for elevated levels of lead. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 10 2025, 4:46 p.m. ET Source: Diana Pokekhina/Unsplash

Get ready to check your spice cabinet. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just issued a recall of a popular cinnamon brand after the agency said that it tested positive for lead contaminants. The FDA shared the update online, including how to identify the spice in your cabinet, what to do with it once you find it, and how you should proceed if you or your child has ingested the product.

Article continues below advertisement

That's because lead is especially toxic to children, especially over long periods of time. As such, the FDA is instructing anyone who has purchased this product to stop using it at once. Want to learn more about the recall? Keep reading as we share everything that the FDA has posted about the recall, including which states are impacted by the recall.

Source: Pea/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

The FDA has issued a recall of Durra Ground Cinnamon.

On Oct. 6, 2025, Pompona, California-based Eureka Inc. announced the recall of the Durra Ground Cinnamon, which was sold in 100-gram containers. They recalled the product after routine testing from the FDA came back positive for elevated levels of lead. The recalled products were sold in grocery stores located in both Michigan and California between the dates of Aug. 24, 2024 to Oct. 6, 2025. The ground cinnamon was sold in clear plastic containers and featured the UPC 6251136 034139.

Additionally, the impacted cinnamon bottles also contain Batch No. 06 B:02 and a best by date of May 2026. According to Newsweek, customers can get a full refund for any of the recalled cinnamon they purchased by taking it back to the store where they bought it from. Anyone who has additional questions about the recall is being instructed to contact the company directly by calling Eureka Inc. at 1-951-444-7779.

Article continues below advertisement

Durra Ground Cinnamon 100 G Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/edhEn8Olsd pic.twitter.com/i6dIvpG1Yj — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) October 8, 2025

Why is ingesting lead so dangerous?

The FDA is telling people, especially young children and those who may be pregnant, to discontinue using this product at once due to the potential for severe complications. That's because lead is toxic, and according to the Cleveland Clinic, it can cause a condition known as lead poisoning. In adults, lead poisoning can present in a few different ways, including: Chronic kidney disease

Issues with reproductive health

High blood pressure

Cardiovascular disease

Article continues below advertisement

In children, the condition can cause much more dramatic effects, which can have long-lasting impacts on their physical and mental development, including: Trouble hearing

Developmental and growth delays

Learning disabilities and behavioral issues

Attention deficits

Delays with growth and milestones Because there is no known safe level of lead exposure for children, which is why it's so important to heed the FDA's warning and stop using the spice at once.