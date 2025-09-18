Baby Food Recalls: Some Very Popular Items That Were Pulled off Shelves in 2025 Check back frequently as we add more products to this ongoing list. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 18 2025, 1:59 p.m. ET Source: Hui Sang/Unsplash

When it comes to being a parent or caregiver, deciding what to feed your baby is one of the biggest decisions there can be. From choosing the right products to agonizing over ingredients, a lot of thought and energy can go into your little one's mealtime. That's why it can be so upsetting to hear when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall. That's why it's important for both parents and caregivers alike to pay attention to these alerts and to check their cabinets.

As such, GreenMatters is compiling an ongoing list of all of the baby food recalls issued in 2025, so that you can have one centralized location to head to when you're trying to see if your baby's food is part of a recall. Please check back frequently, as we will be adding new items to this list as they are recalled, and updating any previous recalls with new information as the FDA and other governing agencies make updates to their own recall alerts as well.



Sprout Organics recalls its sweet potato, apple, and spinach pouch.

People love reaching for pouches when it comes time to shop for food for their little ones. The convenience of a pouch makes it a good on-the-go option, while some like the fact that their little ones can use it to self-feed in certain situations. However, anyone with Sprout Organics sweet potato, apple, and spinach pouches at home are going to want to check the packaging to see if it's included in a major recall announced by the company. The news was shared Sept. 16, 2025 on the FDA's website.

According to the alert, the company has issued its own voluntary recall after it was discovered that this variety of the product may contain higher than normal levels of lead. The recall includes the 3.5-ounces pouches that were sold in Walgreens and some other smaller independent stores across the southern U.S. between September and December 2024. Shoppers are being instructed to look at the back of the pouch for the lot code and expiration date, which are 4212 and 10/29/25 respectfully.

Anyone who has purchased the impacted Sprout Organics product is being advised to discontinue using it at once. The FDA says that anyone with questions should contact the company directly using the customer service hotline at 510-833-6089 during regular business hours. You can also reach out to the company electronically by emailing info@sproutorganics.com. Fortunately, the FDA announcement says that no injuries or illnesses have been reported as of time of publication.