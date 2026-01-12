Check Your Fridge — The FDA Has Recalled a Popular Cheese Due to Listeria Concerns There are eight different products included in the recall. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 12 2026, 4:13 p.m. ET Source: David Foodphototasty/Unsplash

Cheese lovers need to be on the lookout before they use any cheese in their refrigerator after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared an announcement about a popular cheese manufacturer that was recalling select products after being alerted to a possible Listeria contamination. The company said that several popular brands were impacted by the recall. Consumers should take the recall very seriously, as it has been given the FDA's highest risk classification due to its severity.

The announcement was made in November 2025, and the FDA is giving shoppers strict instructions on what to do if they have the products at home. You can continue reading to find out if any cheese in your fridge has been impacted by the FDA recall, and if so, what you need to do in order to protect yourself and your family. Unfortunately, there are certain populations that will be more at risk of severe illnesses as a result of this recall, including children and seniors.

The FDA has issued a recall of several cheese products.

According to a statement from the agency, the Ambriola Company of West Caldwell, New Jersey, has issued a recall of the following products: Locatelli Pecorino Romano Grated, 4-ounce cup

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano, 8-ounce cup

Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano, 6-ounce cup

Member’s Mark Pecorino Romano, 1.5-pound bag Additionally, the FDA's alert says that the following products were sold grated and by the pound:

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano

Ambriola Grated Pecorino Romano

Pinna Grated Pecorino Romano

Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Grated bag These items were believed to have been sold between Nov. 3, 2025, and Nov. 20, 2025. They were sent to retailers nationwide. You can get the full list of expiration dates and product info by visiting the FDA's website. Later, the FDA increased the risk classification to a Class I rating, according to Fox News.

This is because the agency believes that there's a "reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, [the] product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," according to the FDA's internal classification system.

What are the symptoms of Listeria?

The reason the FDA has given the recall its highest rating is because of the potential for someone to get seriously ill. Since Listeria infections can become very serious for the most at-risk populations, which include the pregnant, very young, very old, and immune-compromised, it's important that the word gets out about the potential hazard as quickly as possible. According to the Mayo Clinic, some of the symptoms of Listeria infections include things like stomach upset and diarrhea.