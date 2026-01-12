FDA Issues Class II Recall for 40,000 Cases of Popular Tater Tots Sold in 26 States

The potato snacks were pulled after hard plastic fragments were discovered in frozen tater tot products.

McCain Foods USA Inc. had issued a voluntary recall of nearly 40,000 cases of frozen tater tots in December last year. The issue came to light when the company identified the presence of foreign material in certain batches of the potato snack. The recall affects two products in particular: Ore-Ida Tater Tots packaged in large food-service bags and Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels. Both products were distributed widely across 26 U.S. states. The incident was reported by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and on January 6, 2026, they classified this case as a Class II recall.

According to the FDA, a Class II recall is "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” and serious injuries are unlikely through this. However, the FDA revealed that even if there is no threat of a serious medical issue, clear hard plastic fragments found in the snack can lead to a choking risk or lead to minor internal injuries if swallowed. No illnesses have been reported as of now, but the company has urged customers to throw away the tater tots or return them.

A green tray stocked with delicious golden, crispy, deep-fried tater tots (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Bhoack2)

The recall includes 21,256 cases of Ore-Ida Tater Tots shaped potatoes, with item number OIF00215A and UPC 1 00 72714 00215 8, and 17,597 cases of Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels with item number 1000006067 and 1 07 34730 62740 0. The Ore-Ida Tater Tots were packaged in 30-pound clear, unlabeled poly bags, and the Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrel were packaged in 6/5-pound clear, unlabeled poly bags and distributed by Sysco Corporation. You can find batch codes and production dates here.

The 26 states where the tater tots were distributed are: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

A woman suffering from a stomachache (Representative Image Source: Pexel | Sora Shimazaki)

There have been multiple food contamination recalls in the U.S recently. Primavera Nueva Inc. also recalled its 4-count tamales because there was a possibility that they were contaminated with Listeria. It is a harmful bacterium that leads to a serious infection called listeriosis. The FDA wrote in a statement, “The products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

Additionally, Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc., which is a large cheese manufacturer and packager based in Ohio, also recalled its products. Apparently, a range of its shredded cheese products contained metal fragments, and the company and federal authorities became concerned. The FDA stated, “These injuries may include dental damage, laceration of the mouth or throat, or laceration or perforation of the intestine.” The cheese was sold in several stores such as Target, Walmart, ALDI, Publix, and other grocery chains. The products were recalled from more than 30 states in the country, including Texas, California, New York, Louisiana, Minnesota, and Puerto Rico.

