After Several Recalls, Is There a Listeria Outbreak Happening Right Now? Those who are over the age of 65 or who are pregnant are at more of a risk. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 24 2025, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: Franki Chamaki/Unsplash

It seems like 2025 has been a busy year for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), since both have been sharing a lot of information about product recalls. Among the many reasons that items have been recalled during the year are undisclosed allergens, foreign materials (like metal shards), and certain types of bacterial infections, like E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria. Of course, some recalls have proved to be deadly.

Article continues below advertisement

In October 2025, ready-to-eat pasta items were believed to be behind a massive listeria outbreak that sickened 27, hospitalized 25, and caused the deaths of 6 people. The outbreak was widespread, and illnesses were seen in 18 states. Recalls like these can be scary, especially for people who are in high-risk groups and may have a more severe health outcome as a result of their infection. That is why many people want to know if there is a listeria outbreak happening right now in the U.S.

Source: Kenny Eliason/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Is there a listeria outbreak happening right now?

Yes, as of the time of publication, there are currently multiple Listeria outbreaks happening in the U.S. The ready-to-eat pasta recall from October 2025 is still ongoing, according to the CDC, with new cases being reported through November 2025. Many of the products included in the recall related to this outbreak are now considered expired since they have passed their "best by" dates. However, there are still two items on the recall list that may still be in people's homes.

According to the CDC, they include items made by Nate's Fine Foods Inc., which includes Sprouts Farmers Market smoked mozzarella pasta salad, which has best buy dates that run from Oct. 10, 2025, through Oct. 29, 2025. Additionally, Scott & Jon's shrimp scampi with linguini bowls are also still within their best-by dates, and don't expire until March 2027. Anyone who still has these items at home is being instructed to dispose of them immediately.

Article continues below advertisement

What are the symptoms of listeria?

It can be scary thinking that you may have been caught up in a listeria outbreak, but the good news is that symptoms are mild for many people. According to the Mayo Clinic, those with mild cases of listeria may only have diarrhea, upset stomach, or vomiting. More significant infections could include some flu-like symptoms, and include fever, chills, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures, to name a few.

Article continues below advertisement

However, those who are over the age of 65 or who are pregnant are at risk of more significant symptoms and should contact their healthcare provider immediately if they've eaten any of the tainted food and start to show symptoms. Of course, listeria outbreaks can happen at any time, so it's important to always pay attention to any recalls shared by the FDA, CDC, or other trusted sources.