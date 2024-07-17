Home > Small Changes > Parenting NHTSA Launches Investigation Into Evenflo Revolve360 Car Seats Some are questioning whether the seat meets minimum safety standards. By Lauren Wellbank Jul. 17 2024, Published 2:59 p.m. ET Source: evenflo.com

At the beginning of 2024, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) began an investigation into Evenflo's Revolve360 car seat over concerns about its ability to meet certain federal standards. The investigation came after complaints were made about features of the Revolve360 that some believed could pose a threat to the health and safety of the children using the seat.

Read on to learn everything the NHTSA has revealed about the car seat since its investigation began, including whether or not there is a planned Evenflo Revolve360 recall.

Source: Getty Images

Is there a recall on the Evenflo Revolve360?

As of the time this article was published, there has not be any recall issued for the Evenflo Revolve360, or any of the other seats under the Revolve umbrella, which include the Revolve360 EXTEND and Revolve360 Slim, according to What to Expect When You're Expecting. The seats, which became hugely popular after their 2021 release due to claims of how easy they make it for kids to get in and out of their cars, are also still being sold in stores.

Is there an Evenflo Revolve360 investigation?

According to the NHTSA website, there are currently 16 complaints and one investigation open on the Evenflo Revolve360 car seat. The investigation was opened on January 5, 2024 after several complaints were sent in to the government agency. These concerns prompted the Office of Vehicle Safety Compliance (OVSC) to take a look at components of the seat, specifically the detachable base.

The agency then discovered the seat is out of compliance with some key safety features required of all car seats, including instillation methods and labeling requirements. NHTSA says it has been made aware of no less than six incidents in which the shell of the car seat became detached from the base.

The Safe in the Seat blog breaks down a bit about how the NHTSA can claim that a product fails to meet required Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards 213 requirements without being placed under a recall, explaining that the makers of Evenflo claim that the issue is about the interpretation of the rules, not the rules themselves.

According to the manufacturer, the company able to self-certify its compliance with NHTSA's standards through its own testing, which is all that's required to list the seats for sale. While the Safe in the Seat blog does take great care to point out that this investigation is ongoing and that parents and caregivers who are using the Evenflo Revolve360 seats shouldn't panic, it is important to stay informed.