Leftist, Pro-Environment Candidate Lula Seeks to Unseat Bolsonaro as Brazil's Next President

Since taking office as Brazil’s president on the first day of 2019, Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his environmental policies — namely, for rolling back various protections for the Amazon rainforest, making way for development and deforestation.

With the 2022 Brazil election for president around the corner in the South American country, many are curious to learn more about Bolsonaro’s competitor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, better known simply as “Lula.”