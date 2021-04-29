The Awá People Are Threatened By Deforestation on a Regular Basis

Marginalized communities nationwide are facing the affects of climate change more than anyone else. BIPOC neighborhoods, for example, are often overlooked when manufacturing facilities are being built, during changes to community water supplies, and when funding comes into play. And sadly, one of the world's most endangered Indigenous tribes and one of the last few uncontacted peoples, B razil's Awá tribe , is heavily threatened by climate change, and the dangerous affects of human activity.

"Loggers, farmers, hunters, invaders...they are all coming back," Pirai, a member of the Awá tribe, told BBC. "They are killing all our forest."

Keep reading for more on the Awá tribe, as well as the devastation that members of what's known as "the world's most threatened tribe" face on a regular basis.