Amazon Deforestation Rates More Than Doubled This Year

What changed in Brazil in January of this year that might account for the sharp increase in Amazon deforestation? On Jan. 1, Jair Bolsonaro was sworn in as president of Brazil — and Bolsonaro is not in the business of protecting the Amazon as a natural resource. In fact, he's made it clear that he's in the business of developing the rainforest instead, as explained by National Geographic. Developers and farmers are constantly clear-cutting the rainforest (often by setting sections on fire) to make way for agribusiness, which has increased this year thanks to the Bolsonaro administration's efforts to loosen regulations.