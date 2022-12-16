Massive Aquarium in Berlin Bursts, Killing 1,500 Tropical Fish: Everything You Need to Know

The Radisson Blu hotel in Berlin, Germany is home to the AquaDom fish tank, which opened in 2003, and was once awarded a Guinness World Record for being the biggest cylindrical aquarium on Earth.

But maybe that was a designation that the world wasn’t ready for, because something went wrong early in the morning of Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, when the tank suddenly burst just before 6 a.m. local time.