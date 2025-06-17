Target Recalls 2025: A Comprehensive List of All Recalls From the Retail Giant Some Target branded items have been recalled this year. By Jamie Bichelman Published June 17 2025, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: TargetNews/X

Although it may be nearly impossible to curb your impulse shopping urges when you make your weekly Target run, the threat of tainted food or recalled home goods items may help stop you in your tracks. Over the years, an astounding number of items have been recalled from major retail chains, and sadly, Target has not been immune. If you are a proud Target shopper who goes on frequent runs to grab your favorite household essentials, it's important that you stay abreast of ongoing recalls.

Article continues below advertisement

From Target-branded items to other products that the retail giant sells throughout its stores around the U.S., there have unfortunately been several recalls in 2025 that consumers should know about. Below, we identify the items that you should immediately stop using or consuming and contact Target to facilitate a refund.

Good & Gather's Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme Vegetable Purée was recalled in March.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Enforcement Report, baby food co-manufacturer Fruselva USA, LLC issued a recall of its 4-oz. Good & Gather Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme Vegetable Purée on March 12 due to elevated levels of lead. A total of 25,600 units were recalled, and on April 3, the issue was elevated to a Class II recall.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Target

The recall was terminated on May 7, and the product is once again being sold in Target stores nationwide. "At Target, we’re committed to providing safe, high-quality products for our guests. We require our suppliers to comply with all applicable food safety standards and federal, state, and local regulations," a Target spokesperson said, per ABC News.

Article continues below advertisement

The affected cucumbers from Bedner Growers have been linked to 45 illnesses and 16 hospitalizations, according to the FDA. https://t.co/dFBdRVLZrB — Fast Company (@FastCompany) May 30, 2025

Target recalled cucumbers after a Salmonella outbreak in May.

According to the FDA's Outbreak Investigation, Target recalled all products featuring cucumbers from Bedner Growers, Inc., after a Salmonella outbreak hit the U.S. Per the Target article on the Bedner Growers, Inc. recall, Target initiated the recall on May 19. A total of 42 items were recalled, as they included the tainted cucumbers within the ingredients.

Article continues below advertisement

#RECALL: Johnson Health Tech Trading recalls @Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells, including 3.7 Million sold by Nautilus. Weight plates can dislodge during use, posing an impact hazard. Get refund or replacement. CONTACT: 800-209-3539, https://t.co/6xDA7YLOEb.https://t.co/Nfi6mhtHUR pic.twitter.com/r2ZKE1X61W — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) June 5, 2025

Other products recalled from Target in 2025:

While these products are not within the Target family of brands, they are nevertheless sold in Target stores nationwide. These products have been recalled on various dates throughout the year, and if you have them in your possession, you should review each item's recall page on the FDA website to assess whether you may be eligible for a refund.

Article continues below advertisement

A few other miscellaneous items recalled by Target throughout 2025: Gerber Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks (January 31)

Spritz Taper Resin Hanukkah Dino Menorahs (February 13)

Babyjoy High Chairs (February 27)

Fisher-Price Brunch & Go Stroller Toys (April 10)

Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers (May 8)

BowFlex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells and BowFlex 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells (June 5)

Zicam & Orajel Swabs (June 6)

Bugaboo Giraffe highchairs (June 12).