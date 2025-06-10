An Ongoing List of All the Publix Recalls Throughout 2025 Bookmark this story for additional updates throughout 2025. By Jamie Bichelman Published June 10 2025, 11:31 a.m. ET Source: Publix/X

It has been a troubling year for food producers and manufacturers, from salmonella outbreaks to other troubling and deadly recalls. The stores that shoppers rely on most to offer quality products have been consistently in the news for featuring tainted produce and other goods. Even for a brand as beloved and ubiquitous as Publix, the cursed year of endless recalls has not spared the popular grocery chain.

If you are a frequent shopper at Publix — or if your family and friends live in one of the states where one of the 1,400-plus stores are located — you will want to bookmark this page and return to it frequently to stay abreast of developments whenever a product sold at Publix is recalled. Keep reading to learn about the items sold at Publix that have been recalled in 2025.

Publix recalls Zicam Nasal Swabs.

According to the Publix Recalls webpage, the Church & Dwight Co., Inc. company issued a recall of Zicam brand Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, featuring the UPC 732216301205. "The products are being recalled due to potential microbial contamination identified as fungi in cotton swab components," per the recall. The product, which was recalled by Publix on June 9, is described on the Publix Recalls page as: "A zinc-free, homeopathic cold remedy swab designed to shorten the duration of the common cold."

Per the Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Company Announcement on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the company has also recalled Zicam Nasal AllClear Swabs, featuring the UPC 732216301656. "Please visit churchdwightrecall.com or call its Consumer Relations team at (800) 981-4710 for a full refund," per the FDA website.

Publix recalls Orajel Baby Teething Swabs.

Per the Publix Recalls webpage, the Church & Dwight Co., Inc. company also issued a recall of Orajel Baby Teething Swabs with the UPC 310310400002. "Swabs found to contain microbial contamination can potentially present a significant risk to the health and safety of consumers, including serious and life-threatening blood infections in users whose nasal mucosa may be compromised due to inflammation and mechanical injuries," per the Publix website.

The Publix supermarket chain is recalling fruit and vegetable baby food because testing found elevated levels of lead. https://t.co/2oni08KE00 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 24, 2025

Publix recalls baby food due to elevated levels of lead.

On May 19, USA Today reported that Publix recalled a fruit and vegetable mix of baby food due to higher than normal levels of lead. Per the report, the GreenWise brand of the Pear, Kiwi, Spinach & Pea Baby Food, produced by Bowman Andros LLC, was removed from Publix stores, though no incidents of adverse health effects have been reported.

FDA officials have warned the American public to not eat, sell or serve cucumbers grown and distributed by two Florida companies after a salmonella outbreak in more than a dozen states.https://t.co/4XvhHyeB9g — Ian Weissman, DO (@DrIanWeissman) May 21, 2025

Cucumbers grown in Florida caused a Salmonella outbreak.

The Boynton Beach, Fla.-based company Bedner Growers, Inc. is to blame for a Salmonella outbreak due to tainted cucumbers that were distributed to multiple stores, including retailers, distribution centers, wholesalers, and restaurants. The FDA did not disclose how many states these tainted cucumbers ultimately reached.