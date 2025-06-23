100,000 Mattresses Sold on Amazon Have Been Recalled — Get Brand Details Here The mattresses pose a deadly fire hazard. By Jamie Bichelman Published June 23 2025, 12:29 p.m. ET Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission

In the never-ending search for the perfect, nontoxic mattress that helps you enjoy the perfect night of sleep so you can wake up free of back pain, you will likely encounter some brands that cut corners and exhibit poor quality assurance. Case in point: on June 18, a Chinese mattress manufacturer that sold its products on Amazon for prices between $100 and $220 has recalled a massive amount of mattresses due to a potentially deadly hazard.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the details of this recall are troubling, Crayan is certainly not the first mattress brand to come under fire for putting its customers' health at risk. Keep reading to learn all about the mattress recall, why the mattresses put customers' lives at risk, what to do if you purchased one of the affected mattresses, and how to receive a refund and remedy the situation.

Amazon mattress recall details:

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), roughly 100,000 mattresses were recalled by the Crayan brand on June 18. The reason for the recall is every bit terrifying as it is frustrating at the lack of quality assurance that went into these cheap mattresses. "The recalled mattresses fail to meet open flame flammability requirements in violation of federal safety standards for mattresses, posing a deadly fire hazard," according to the CPSC report.

Article continues below advertisement

#RECALL: Crayan Mattresses fail to meet federal flammability requirements for open flames; risk of serious injury or death from fire hazard. Sold exclusively on @amazon. Get a refund. CONTACT: 779-605-4458 or email crayan_service@hotmail.com.



Details: https://t.co/wFkrsrW3EW pic.twitter.com/JFv7AmxAyv — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) June 18, 2025

The retailer, Foshanshi Liyue Jiaju Youxian Gongsi, dba Crayan Inc., of China, sold the mattresses on Amazon from July 2022 through June 2024 at a price point between $100 and $220, per the CPSC report. Though the retailer is from China, the products were manufactured in Japan. "This recall involves 10-inch and 12-inch Crayan Mattresses sold in Twin, Full, Queen, and King sizes," according to the report, and the single-sided mattresses feature the brand name “Crayan” printed on them.

Article continues below advertisement

Laying peacefully in bed.....and my matress just got recalled!?!?! pic.twitter.com/UQD3Dp8iT3 — Carrington 🔜 AnimeNYC (@thewillofc) June 19, 2025

"Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses immediately and contact Crayan to receive a full refund," according to the CPSC report. "Consumers will be instructed to mark the mattress permanently with the word 'Recalled' in large font across the white top panel and submit a photo of the marked mattress to crayan_service@hotmail.com to certify disposal prior to receiving a full refund."

Article continues below advertisement

Although customers who purchased the affected mattresses are to be contacted by the brand, some customers may be skipped due to human error. Therefore, according to Tom's Guide, keep an eye out for the following mattress features: "White knit quilted top

Gray side paneling

The brand name 'Crayan' is printed on the gray panel

A white label sewn into the mattress cover detailing fiber content, size, and 'WG/P Foundation'

10 or 12 inches tall

Twin, full, queen, or king size."

If you bought a Crayan mattress on Amazon in the last two years, you may need to stop using it right away. About 100,000 mattresses are being recalled because they don’t meet federal flammability standards. #recall https://t.co/z1ajoi5JD2 — HealthDay News (@HealthDayTweets) June 23, 2025