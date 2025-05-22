Here’s a List of All of the Allergy Medicines That Have Been Recalled in 2025 We will continue to share these recalls as more are added to the list. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 22 2025, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

Seasonal allergy sufferers often turn to both prescription and over the counter (OTC) medications to help manage their symptoms. These medicines can do everything from slow the body's immune response to allergens, to elevate the runny noses and itchy eyes that come along with exposure. But, when allergy medications don't work the way they are supposed to, either due to a flaw or contamination, it's important for customers to stop using them at once.

Article continues below advertisement

That's why we're compiling a list of all of the allergy medicine recalls of 2025. We'll be updating this list as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) add more medications to the list so that you can stay safe during your next allergy outbreak, so be sure to check back and read through this list frequently so that you don't accidentally used a recalled medication.

Source: Unsplash+

Article continues below advertisement

The FDA issues a warning about Xyzal and Zyrtec in May 2025.

Not exactly a recall, but the FDA has issued a warning to anyone taking the popular allergy medications Xyzal and Zyrtec, after 197 U.S. users reported "rare but severe itching" after using the products. The May 16, 2025 announcement said that customers who had taken the medication routinely for months or even years at a time and then discontinued using it reported itching, which is known as pruritus.

The alert went on to say that many people required medical attention due to the pruritus symptoms. As such, the FDA requires a change to the packaging, which must contain a warning about the risks of taking a daily dose of the allergy medicine for an extended period. Anyone who recently stopped taking medication and is experiencing these symptoms is being directed to reach out to their healthcare providers at once.

Article continues below advertisement

The FDA is not advising consumers to take any other steps as a result of this recall.

Benadryl Liquid Elixir was recalled in March 2025.

According to a safety statement shared on the CPSC website, Benadryl has issued a recall of its Benadryl Liquid Elixir in 100 mL bottles due to a safety issue with the packaging, that included the lack of a child-resistant cap. The company made the announcement on Mar. 20, 2025, sharing that the product was being pulled from shelves because it contained the ingredient diphenhydramine.

Article continues below advertisement

#RECALL: Arsell Benadryl Liquid Elixir 100 mL Bottle. Packing is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by children. Sold on https://t.co/YTSsBu5yX1 Get full refund. CONTACT: recall@arsellsupport.com.



Details: https://t.co/YqghFfbivT pic.twitter.com/TcTGfe6f8m — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) March 20, 2025

Diphenhydramine is required to be sold in packaging that comes with a child-resistant cap, according to the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The CPSC says the recalled products were sold on Amazon.com from July 2023 to October 2024. The bottles also feature the code X003VRIGUL at the bottom of the label. According to reports, more than 2,000 of these bottles were sold.