SharkNinja Issues a Recall of 1.8 Million Foodi Pressure Cookers Over Risk of Severe Injuries Stop using your Ninja Foodi today. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 5 2025, 3:42 p.m. ET Source: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

Pressure cookers are an essential household appliance for many, especially those who like canning their own food to preserve to use at a later date and time. However, they can also be dangerous when they aren't used the right way. That's because they work by cooking things quickly and "under pressure," by using hot water to create steam, which is then trapped inside the device. This increases the pressure in the cooker, allowing users to cook things quickly and thoroughly.

When things go wrong with pressure cookers they go really wrong, and they can lead to severe burns. That's exactly what is happening with the pressure cooker Ninja Foodi, and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is advising customers to discontinue their use at once. That's because the Ninja Foodi pressure cooker has been recalled after more than a hundred people were injured while using the device. You can learn more about the recall below.

Ninja issues a recall of its pressure cooker.

According to a consumer alert posted by CPSC, SharkNinja is recalling its OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers. That's because the pressure cooker's lid has been known to open during the cooking process, which has allowed the hot contents to escape, leading to an elevated risk for burns, some of which have the potential to be severe in nature. The recall is effective May 1, 2025, and it includes 1,846,400 models sold across the U.S., and an additional 184,240 that were sold in Canada.

These pressure cookers were manufactured with a black finish, and they have a 6.5-quart capacity. The Foodi was available for purchase at several major retailers, including Target and Amazon. The recall list includes model numbers OP300, OP301, OP301A, OP302BRN, OP302HCN, OP302HAQ, OP302HW, and more. You can get a full list of all of the models by visiting the CPSC website.

What should you do if you own one of the recalled Ninja Foodis?

The company is advising customers to immediately discontinue using the product's pressure-cooking option. Then, they should contact SharkNinja directly for a replacement lid, which the company says it will send out at no cost. The company does note that the device can still be used for non-pressure cooking related functions, like the air fryer.

As of the time of publication, SharkNinja has received 106 reports from consumers claiming to have been burned by the device. Of the 106 reported injuries, 50 of them included people who said they experienced second- or third-degree burns. Additionally, the company says they have received 26 lawsuits related to the recall.