Allergy Experts Urge to Watch Out for These 4 Telltale Signs That It’s Time to Replace Your Pillows

The four signs indicate that a pillow may have exhausted its supportive ability and also hint at potential health concerns.

Pillows might be the least of your worries until you suddenly endure neck pain, allergies, or irregular sleep patterns. Well, it might be time to reassess the quality of your pillow. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America recommends replacing pillows every two years or sooner, per a report by National Allergy. There are several factors at play that decide whether a pillow should be replaced or not. The type, shape, usage duration, and/or odor can influence the deterioration of pillows. National Allergy is a nationwide product supplier catering to individuals suffering from asthma, sinusitis, and allergies.

A stack of three comfortable pillows. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kinga Krzeminska)

Signs to watch out for:

1. Deformed shape

Portrait of a woman laying in bed touching her painful neck. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | fcafotodigital)

While pillows are generally recommended to be replaced within a year or two, one must be aware of the original shape of the pillow. For anyone suffering from neck pain or improper sleep, chances are, they might be sleeping on a lumpy, misshapen, or deflated pillow. Experts at National Allergy suggest it’s likely that the pillow has exhausted its lifespan. In case a new pillow is out of bounds, shoving the pillow in a dryer and setting the temperature on low heat for 15 to 30 minutes can add fluffiness and reshape the pillow. Manually puffing up the pillow before sleeping and each morning may also enhance the support.

2. Odors or stains

Pillow with yellow stains placed on a bed. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | sompong_tom)

This sign is visible and can be spotted quite conveniently. Odors or stains on pillows are a call for help indicating that the material is unhygienic. Such pillows must be washed and cleaned properly according to the instructions from the manufacturer. Experts recommend using mite-specific detergents that could potentially eliminate and neutralize allergens, dust mites, and odors. Nevertheless, if the stains or smell are persistent, it is a sign that the pillow be replaced immediately.

3. Sudden allergies

Young woman blowing her nose with paper tissue wearing a robe sitting on a bed suffering from a cold. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Daniel de la Hoz)

Feeling fresh in the morning is one of the most important starting points of the day. But a worn-out pillow will not allow for that to happen as it might expose you to allergens resulting in sudden sneezing, congestion, or itchy eyes. Pillows are breeding grounds for dust mites, and collect pollen, mold, and pet dander among other allergens. Extended usage of pillows exhausts its supportive ability and further collects allergens. The report disclosed that dead dust mites and their waste make up to 10% of the pillow’s weight after two years of usage. Therefore, a new pillow could be a possible solution to the issue.

4. Disturbed sleep patterns

Adult man in bed looking at cell phone alarm due to lack of sleep. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | RoxiRosita)

Pillows tend to become a source of comfort over time and it becomes difficult to part ways with it. But a pillow that has lasted for more than two years can cause severe neck pain, back pain, and disturbed sleep patterns, ultimately affecting your health and lifestyle. More so, there’s no one shoe fits all for pillows, and often need to align with an individual’s personal needs. After all, pillows serve to provide optimal comfort and a good night’s sleep to the least.

Importance of pillow care

Woman holding clean white pillow in front of washing machine in laundry room. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Damian Lugowski)

The experts believe that silk-lined pillows and high-quality, tightly woven cotton pillows last longer. However, people need to ensure regular washing and cleaning of pillows with anti-allergen detergent while also properly caring for the pillow fabric. Washing them for two rinse cycles in delicate mode and drying them in a low-heat setting can retain the supportive ability of the pillows. Also, the allergy experts insist people follow the manufacturer's instructions when it comes to pillow care.