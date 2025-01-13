Khloé Kardashian Gets Blasted on Social Media for Wildfire Response From her past water usage to comments on the fires, the public would like to have a word with Khloé Kardashian. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 13 2025, 3:16 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Khloé Kardashian may be no stranger to controversy, but she is facing backlash for posting strong criticism of the official response to the L.A. wildfires. Not only did the reality star catch some heat after calling the city's mayor a "joke" in response to claims that slashed budgets were behind the city's inability to control the devastating Palisades Fire, but she also drew some unwanted attention to herself and her sister.

Khloé's comments prompted people to call her and sister Kim Kardashian out for their frequent violation of local drought rules. Continue reading to find out exactly what Kardashian said and why fans and critics alike are chiding her for finger-pointing when she stands accused of being part of the water supply issues.

What did Khloé Kardashian say about Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass?

Kardashian had strong words for Bass on Instagram, where she posted a story featuring an emotional Fire Chief Kristen Crowley's response to the devastation the fires had brought to the region. In the since-expired story, the mother-of-two commended the fire chief, throwing her full support behind the woman. "I stand by YOU Chief Crowley," Kardashian captioned the video, according to the Tribune.

The reality star didn't stop there. She also reportedly accused the mayor of making massive missteps regarding funding, implying that a lack of money was one of the reasons the fire had not yet been contained. Kardashian isn't the only one echoing this rhetoric, especially after it came to light that the L.A. fire department had seen its budget slashed by $17.6 million between fiscal years 2023/2024 and 2024/2025, according to CBS News.

However, people were quick to jump all over the Good American co-founder, accusing her of being silent on political issues until they affected her and her wealthy family and friends. "Khloé Kardashian can STFU [because] she's silent on everything and when she does speak it's to criticize a Black woman," writer Luvvie Ajayi Jones posted on Threads. "CALABASAS HAS ITS OWN MAYOR. Go talk to them! Ugh."

Instead of Khloe Kardashian talking bullshit about Mayor Karen Bass, people should be talking about how she and her sister used an excess of over 300,000 gallons of water in just one month during a drought. How about the water waster just STFU. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 12, 2025

Others called Kardashian out for her hypocrisy, saying that the Kardashian family was known for violating drought laws. X user Ricky Davila, wrote, "Instead of Khloé Kardashian talking bulls--t about Mayor Karen Bass, people should be talking about how she and her sister used an excess of over 300,000 gallons of water in just one month during a drought."

So, what's the deal with Khloé Kardashian's water usage?

According to TMZ, Kardashian had gotten into a bit of trouble in June 2022, when she violated water usage laws in the middle of a drought. The publication said that Kardashian had used an estimated 101,0000 gallons more than she was allowed to while water levels were critically low in the region.

khloe kardashian said that?😳i heard they used more water than a whole city combined……… then the donations thing? has she hit her head? the hard working citizens of California deserve better than this pettiness… some people have literally lost everything💔oh my god?!! https://t.co/r1mRu3BUQI pic.twitter.com/a13XQlvEcr — 💎Jesi17💎 👑 (@Jesili17) January 12, 2025

Kim Kardashian has also been scrutinized for her water usage during drought conditions.

Kim Kardashian broke similar rules during the same time period, according to TMZ. The publication claims that the older Kardashian sister used a whopping 232,000 gallons more water than she was allowed to during the same period. Whether the reality star was in the right or in the wrong for taking a stand against the mayor, it seems clear that both of the wildly popular sisters may want to reassess their landscaping needs if their homes require that much water to be maintained.